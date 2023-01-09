PARIS — The Lady Dior has not left the spotlight since Princess Diana first sported the handbag in 1995, but Dior is hoping that one of its spin-offs, the Lady 95.22, will become one of the “It” bags of 2023. The French luxury house is launching the bag, revealed during its fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear show, with a global campaign set to break on Thursday that will feature a multigenerational cast of outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music and art, many of them with existing ties to women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.More from WWDA First...

1 DAY AGO