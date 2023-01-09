Read full article on original website
A Yayoi Kusama robot is painting the windows of the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue
New Yorkers madly in love with all things Yayoi Kusama should head to the midtown Louis Vuitton store, where a life-like robot version of the iconic 93-year-old Japanese contemporary artist is currently painting her famous spots from inside of the shop’s window. The gimmick is part of a larger...
Nobu Is Opening a Lavish, All-Suite Hotel in the Center of Marrakech
Nobu Hotels is expanding its global portfolio apace. The always-buzzy luxury brand, which is co-owned by Robert De Niro, only recently announced luxe new outposts in Greece and Dubai. Now it’s foraying into Africa with the new Nobu Hotel Marrakech. Located at the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle in the Hivernage district, the all-suite property elegantly blends Marrakech’s distinctive culture with Nobu’s signature Asian flair. The decor subtly pairs contemporary Japanese elements with the finest Moroccan craftsmanship and local artworks. The suites are divided into different categories depending on size. Guests staying in the preeminent Nobu Suite will enjoy nearly 2,400...
Suzanne Tarasiève, Veteran French Gallerist with Renowned Flair, Has Died at 73
Suzanne Tarasiève, a veteran Parisian gallery owner known for her championship of avant-garde artists and distinctive style, died of cancer this week. She was 73. “Suzanne passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by her family, loved ones and the works of the artists she accompanied throughout her life,” Galerie Suzanne Tarasieve posted on its Facebook page on December 27. “Her joie de vivre, her fantasy, her inexhaustible energy and her contagious love for art will be missed by all.” The daughter of a radio electrician father and a seamstress mother, Tarasiève grew up in the central French region of Berry. Her...
London’s getting a huge new photography gallery
A brand new, three-storey photography gallery is due to open in Jermyn Street in central London this month, and guess what? It’s free. Founded by renowned art dealer James Hyman, the Centre for British Photography will feature work from 1900 through to the present day, with a focus on artists living and working in this country. There will be outside curators, collaborations with regional museums and community events, all with photography at their heart.
Finally, a Chic Paris Hotel That’s Actually Affordable
It’s a tad unoriginal but Paris is one of my favorite cities. As a society, we have all agreed on some level the French are at the center of everything chic and beautiful—cuisine, architecture, fashion, and art. And they have always excelled at making it seem like just by being here, by consuming the things they create, you can also be at the center of it.
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Casts Feminist Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Handbag Campaign
PARIS — The Lady Dior has not left the spotlight since Princess Diana first sported the handbag in 1995, but Dior is hoping that one of its spin-offs, the Lady 95.22, will become one of the “It” bags of 2023. The French luxury house is launching the bag, revealed during its fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear show, with a global campaign set to break on Thursday that will feature a multigenerational cast of outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music and art, many of them with existing ties to women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.More from WWDA First...
Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama Celebrated Their New Collab With a Polka-Dotted Tokyo Pop-Up
Louis Vuitton is no stranger to spectacular pop-ups, and it’s now added a new Tokyo retrospective to the list. For the past few years, the French fashion label has opened unique exhibition experiences from New York City to California that have displayed everything from modernized trunks to iconic kicks designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Now the maison has tapped longtime collaborator Yayoi Kusama for a striking new pop-up that’s in a world of its own. The vibrant new pop-up is set in Kusama’s hometown of Harajuku, Tokyo, with larger-than-life installations and colorful decorations made to catch your eye. The experience begins...
Louis Vuitton Parfums Crafts a Yayoi Kusama Fragrance Series
Parfums has unveiled three new perfume bottles as part of its ongoing collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, dressing its iconic fragrances including Spell on You, L’Immensité, and Attrape-Rêve, in the artist’s signature polka dot motifs. Originally designed by Marc Newson, the Louis Vuitton bottles have...
This vintage train has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind holiday home
Ever wanted to spend the night on board a train? Sleeper trains don’t always offer the smoothest travel experience, so this new holiday home may well be just what you’re after. Housed inside a vintage train, the property has given a swish new modern design and comes complete...
