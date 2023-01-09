ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waters, MI

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

New party store in Hale

HALE – The new Londo Lakes Store is located at 8585 Lavere Rd in beautiful Hale Michigan. They have an excellent variety of groceries, beer, wine, liquor, bait n tackle, and more. You can also pick up your DNR licenses there today!. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford,...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Ricky Wolf, 62, of Lewiston

Ricky C. Wolf, age 62 of Lewiston, Michigan, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ricky was born on August 29, 1960 to Maxwell and Nellie (Jacob) Wolf in St. Clair, MI. He worked as a Tool & Die Maker for many years and was also a Cook at the Rustic Inn in Lewiston. Ricky was honest, hardworking, and funny. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, or just having long talks with the grandkids.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

Donald Morell, 89, of Roscommon

Donald Wilfred Morell, 89, of Roscommon passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at his home. Donald was born on August 21, 1933 in Argyle, Michigan to Stanley and Helen (Miller) Morell. Upon leaving High School, Donald served as a Specialist in the Army Special Forces during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, Donald obtained his GED and worked as a Skilled Tradesman for GM for the next 35 years. Donald was married on January 28, 1961 in Flint, MI to Sandra Watkins. They lived happily together until her passing in 2011. Donald was a member of The Houghton Lake Eagles and Moose Lodges, the Houghton Lake VFW Post. He loved his classic cars. Donald attended many car shows every year, participated in the annual Pumpkin and Rusty Nuts runs, and the Houghton Lake Memorial Day Parades until 2022. He was also a very avid hunter, and made annual trips with his friends and family to his cabin in Onaway. He made these trips his whole life until he was no longer able in the fall of 2022. He was well known for his homemade wine and sauerkraut, and being a fabulous dancer, owning more than 300 pairs of dancing shoes.
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Norman Cook, 94, of Fairview

Norman Earl Cook, age 94, of Fairview, MI, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Norman was born in Pontiac, MI on September 24, 1928, a son of the late Lillian (Bengry) and Harry J. Cook. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during The Korean war.
FAIRVIEW, MI
Up North Voice

Calistro ‘Sonny’ Adame, 73, of Hale

Calistro “Sonny” Adame, age 73 of Hale, MI., passed away on January 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was born on October 14, 1949 in San Antonio, TX., to the late Juan and Florentina (Pastrono) Adame. He was the 7th child of 7, 6 boys and 1 girl. At age 20, Sonny was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to the front lines of the Vietnam war. He served 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1971.
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Diana Bolinger, 77, of Mio

Diana L. Ross-Bolinger, age 77 of Mio, Michigan, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Diana was born on March 2, 1945 to Henry A. Black and Laura Smith-Black in Garden City, MI. She was one of 6 children, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Her greatest roles in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Diana loved her dogs, gardening, fishing, cooking, and traveling.
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Mary Ann Gibbons, 77, of Grayling

Mary Ann Gibbons, 77, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mary Ann was born on Beaver Island Michigan to Gerald and Elsie (Nettle) Gibbons on September 13th, 1945. Mary Ann was involved in many artistic endeavors including being an author of a published book. She was also business oriented, opening several antique and gift shops which were located in Grayling and Gaylord Michigan. Mary Ann was a loving, caring mother who was considered an angel by all who knew her well.
GRAYLING, MI

