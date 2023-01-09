Donald Wilfred Morell, 89, of Roscommon passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at his home. Donald was born on August 21, 1933 in Argyle, Michigan to Stanley and Helen (Miller) Morell. Upon leaving High School, Donald served as a Specialist in the Army Special Forces during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, Donald obtained his GED and worked as a Skilled Tradesman for GM for the next 35 years. Donald was married on January 28, 1961 in Flint, MI to Sandra Watkins. They lived happily together until her passing in 2011. Donald was a member of The Houghton Lake Eagles and Moose Lodges, the Houghton Lake VFW Post. He loved his classic cars. Donald attended many car shows every year, participated in the annual Pumpkin and Rusty Nuts runs, and the Houghton Lake Memorial Day Parades until 2022. He was also a very avid hunter, and made annual trips with his friends and family to his cabin in Onaway. He made these trips his whole life until he was no longer able in the fall of 2022. He was well known for his homemade wine and sauerkraut, and being a fabulous dancer, owning more than 300 pairs of dancing shoes.

ROSCOMMON, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO