Hook & Hunting: Michigan’s Short Sturgeon Season Is Approaching
Michigan anglers are just three weeks away from one of the most unique fishing seasons in the country. Sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County opens on Feb. 4. It may end that day since the full quota for all fishermen is six. Not six per person, but six total. You must also register online ahead of time in order to take part.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
Michigan’s First Railbike Tour Trail to Open in May
Michigan is about to get its first railbike track, set to open to the public in May of this year. Michigan Was the Territory Nobody Wanted - Paul Harvey Tells 'The Rest of the Story'. What is a Railbike?. There's a lot of similarity between railbikes and the car Fred...
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
New party store in Hale
HALE – The new Londo Lakes Store is located at 8585 Lavere Rd in beautiful Hale Michigan. They have an excellent variety of groceries, beer, wine, liquor, bait n tackle, and more. You can also pick up your DNR licenses there today!. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford,...
Ricky Wolf, 62, of Lewiston
Ricky C. Wolf, age 62 of Lewiston, Michigan, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ricky was born on August 29, 1960 to Maxwell and Nellie (Jacob) Wolf in St. Clair, MI. He worked as a Tool & Die Maker for many years and was also a Cook at the Rustic Inn in Lewiston. Ricky was honest, hardworking, and funny. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, or just having long talks with the grandkids.
New Details: Lake City Man Sentenced for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes
UPDATE 01/12/23 1:46 p.m. Detectives started investigating on May 20, 2022 after a report of inappropriate messages and a possible relationship between 43-year-old Nelson and a 13-year-old. Nelson was arraigned in July for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, and was released...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Donald Morell, 89, of Roscommon
Donald Wilfred Morell, 89, of Roscommon passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at his home. Donald was born on August 21, 1933 in Argyle, Michigan to Stanley and Helen (Miller) Morell. Upon leaving High School, Donald served as a Specialist in the Army Special Forces during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, Donald obtained his GED and worked as a Skilled Tradesman for GM for the next 35 years. Donald was married on January 28, 1961 in Flint, MI to Sandra Watkins. They lived happily together until her passing in 2011. Donald was a member of The Houghton Lake Eagles and Moose Lodges, the Houghton Lake VFW Post. He loved his classic cars. Donald attended many car shows every year, participated in the annual Pumpkin and Rusty Nuts runs, and the Houghton Lake Memorial Day Parades until 2022. He was also a very avid hunter, and made annual trips with his friends and family to his cabin in Onaway. He made these trips his whole life until he was no longer able in the fall of 2022. He was well known for his homemade wine and sauerkraut, and being a fabulous dancer, owning more than 300 pairs of dancing shoes.
Cadillac Police Searching for Thieves Who Broke Into Wexford Jewelers
Cadillac police are investigating a break-in at Wexford Jewelers. Officers say they responded to the alarm around 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. They found a broken window on the north side of the building. Glass display cases inside the building were damaged and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken.
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
Norman Cook, 94, of Fairview
Norman Earl Cook, age 94, of Fairview, MI, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Norman was born in Pontiac, MI on September 24, 1928, a son of the late Lillian (Bengry) and Harry J. Cook. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during The Korean war.
Deputies Searching for Person Who Lit 2 Cars on Fire
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an arson on private property in Grant Township. According to deputies, two cars were set on fire by an unknown suspect who put a piece of fabric in the gas cap of one vehicle and lit it on fire. One...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
Calistro ‘Sonny’ Adame, 73, of Hale
Calistro “Sonny” Adame, age 73 of Hale, MI., passed away on January 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was born on October 14, 1949 in San Antonio, TX., to the late Juan and Florentina (Pastrono) Adame. He was the 7th child of 7, 6 boys and 1 girl. At age 20, Sonny was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to the front lines of the Vietnam war. He served 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Underage Boy
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old has been arrested for sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say Jacey Blaze Klumb from Suttons Bay went ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake in December. They say Klumb then exposed himself to the boy and attempted...
Diana Bolinger, 77, of Mio
Diana L. Ross-Bolinger, age 77 of Mio, Michigan, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Diana was born on March 2, 1945 to Henry A. Black and Laura Smith-Black in Garden City, MI. She was one of 6 children, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Her greatest roles in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Diana loved her dogs, gardening, fishing, cooking, and traveling.
Mary Ann Gibbons, 77, of Grayling
Mary Ann Gibbons, 77, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mary Ann was born on Beaver Island Michigan to Gerald and Elsie (Nettle) Gibbons on September 13th, 1945. Mary Ann was involved in many artistic endeavors including being an author of a published book. She was also business oriented, opening several antique and gift shops which were located in Grayling and Gaylord Michigan. Mary Ann was a loving, caring mother who was considered an angel by all who knew her well.
