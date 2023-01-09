ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Cars stuck in the mud in Fillmore, Mudflow alert issued for Duarte, evacuation warnings for Lake Hughes, Kings Canyon as heavy rain comes

By Danielle Radin
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Mudflow alert issued for Duarte as heavy rain comes 04:39

Heavy rain due to a strong storm sweeping through Southern California is prompting officials to issue a mudflow alert Monday for parts of Los Angeles County.

In Fillmore Monday night, officials shut down State Route 126 after three cars and a big rig got stuck in the mud.

Los Angeles County Public Works issued a phase 2 mudflow alert for the Fish Fire area as weather reports show heavy rain will be coming to Duarte. It will begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The Fish Fire area will be under Yellow Alert Level starting Monday at 4 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road, which is approximately 25 homes, are directed by public works to follow rain-related parking restrictions in effect. The areas included are on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

An evacuation warning was issued Monday for residents in the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon areas due to the threat of mud and debris flow in recent burn areas. Residents are being urged to prepare for possible mandatory evacuation orders that could be issued Monday through Tuesday.

Neighbors are also encouraged to monitor weather conditions on the public works website .

CBS LA

Flood-prone canyons in Orange County hit with mud, debris flow after strong storm

Neighbors in Silverado Canyon jumped into action midday as rain poured down onto their flood-prone area."Actually, at my house, everything was fine until about 11:30," one resident recalled as he chuckled. After several instances where heavy rain led to mudslides and debris flows, homeowners in Silverado Canyon have developed a standard operating procedure of quickly clearing drains and culverts to protect their homes from the, now, predictable carnage. The flood-prone area has grown accustomed to these norms after the Bond Fire weakened the soil nearby. Rich Pfieffer, the block captain for Anderson Way, walked through his neighborhood inspecting a small creek, looking...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked Southern California preparing for 2 more storms

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t get the car washed just yet. Two more storm systems are on the way. The first storm is expected to deliver rain to the Southland on Saturday. “This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Crews working to clear downed trees after powerful winter storm

Los Angeles public works crews are working to clear all of the trees knocked down by a pair of powerful storms that wreaked havoc across the city."I'm assuming it's totaled, but you know, we'll see," said Brian Otto. Otto's car was one of two parked vehicles crushed underneath a massive tree in Valley Village. The tree also uprooted a sidewalk as it slammed onto the ground."We all heard it happen, so we rushed outside to see what happened," Otto said. "Rushed over to make sure no one was in any of the cars."Otto's car was just a glimpse of the many...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

"Mother Nature can take down steel": Fillmore residents face mud, power outages after storm

Residents of Fillmore in Ventura County were pushing, scraping, and washing away mud Tuesday after a powerful storm swept through Southern California. "We have no running water to this side of the street and we have no power," said Mollie Engelhart, a Fillmore resident. The rain came so fast on Monday that it took out a row of trees.Neighbors could not help but stop and take photos on a bridge where train tracks seem to dangle like wire after the water washed away their foundation."It just tells you even Mother Nature can take down steel," said Emerald Phoenix of Fillmore. Many had to stay overnight elsewhere after the storm washed away access to State Route 126. Caltrans spent the day clearing the road and escorting drivers.Caltrans said crews have been working nonstop since Monday afternoon. Although they have made a lot of progress, it will take several days to open many highways.  
FILLMORE, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Cleanup continues after storm batters Southern California

A series of huge winter storms to hit the Southland has left many neighborhoods with massive cleanup due to flooding and mudflows. The latest storms, a one-two punch that swept through the area on Monday and Tuesday, turned deadly in Northern California, with more than a dozen reported dead thus far. In Southern California, many residents were placed under mandatory evacuation orders or warnings as heavy downpour continued through both days, creating dangerous conditions for an area that traditionally remains dry. Now, massive cleanup efforts are underway in places like Studio City, where caked mud can be seen on many city streets with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Storm spares West OC, mostly

While much of Northern and Central California were battered by the “storm cyclone” that wreaked havoc, damaged property and took lives, West Orange County has managed to escape – so far – without serious consequences. The thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday arrived instead in the form of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Flooding, mudslides in LA County cause road closures, sinkhole

Torrential rain has forced several road closures throughout Los Angeles County as mud and debris have blocked roadways, created a sinkhole and other dangerous hazards. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole in Chatsworth. The sinkhole at the 14000 block of Iverson Road was 15 feet below ground level and required rescuers to use high-angle rope and an aerial ladder, according to fire authorities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Helicopter rescue takes place as Ventura River floods

VENTURA, Calif. (KERO) — The Ventura County Fire Department used helicopters to rescue people stranded by floodwaters on an island in the Ventura River. A spokesperson said at least one person had to stay on the island overnight before a rescue could be attempted. No injuries were reported. The...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

