You only have to look at the plethora of ‘90s and ‘00s television reboots hitting cable and streaming services to see the hold that Millennium-era nostalgia has over the current cultural zeitgeist. Last year, Taco Bell banked on the power of the reboot (especially with social media buzz) when the quick-service brand brought back Mexican Pizza as an LTO, and then thanks to outcry over product shortages and celebrity influence from Doja Cat, added the ‘90s favorite to the menu permanently.

2 DAYS AGO