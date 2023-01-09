Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
msn.com
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
nrn.com
Yum Brands banks on nostalgia again with return of Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Pizza
You only have to look at the plethora of ‘90s and ‘00s television reboots hitting cable and streaming services to see the hold that Millennium-era nostalgia has over the current cultural zeitgeist. Last year, Taco Bell banked on the power of the reboot (especially with social media buzz) when the quick-service brand brought back Mexican Pizza as an LTO, and then thanks to outcry over product shortages and celebrity influence from Doja Cat, added the ‘90s favorite to the menu permanently.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
nrn.com
NRN editors discuss John Cywinski’s new job, In-N-Out’s move to the east coast and the ICR Conference
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, an award-winning product of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches, and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about John Cywinski’s departure from Applebee’s and his new job at Modern Restaurant Concepts. Last week, John Cywinski left his position as...
nrn.com
NRN editor wraps up the ICR Conference
The ICR Conference was this week and the NRN editors were on hand to cover it all. Restaurant brands from Shake Shack to BurgerFi to Red Robin all presented during the conference and we got deeper insight into what these companies have planned for 2023. Here are some of the highlights:
nrn.com
Wendy’s investor Trian says it won’t pursue takeover
The largest investor in The Wendy’s Co., Trian Fund Management L.P., said Friday it would not pursue a takeover of the burger brand as the company pre-released earnings for the Jan. 1-ended fourth quarter and fiscal year. Trian, which with affiliates holds more than 19% of Wendy’s shares, last...
nrn.com
Trends in restaurant equipment drive efficiency, serve off-premises dining
Foodservice operators’ equipment needs are evolving to meet the demands of a new environment in which off-premises dining plays a larger role, operating costs have soared, and new opportunities and challenges are arising almost daily. At the top of operators’ wish lists for 2023 is equipment that helps minimize...
nrn.com
Smalls Sliders is planning big things
In 2019, the founders of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux spun off a second concept called Smalls Sliders, which features a simple menu of cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, fries and milkshakes. The concept now has six locations open – all near its hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana – with over 40 more in development.
nrn.com
McDonald’s Lunar New Year campaign taps into AI, AR technology
McDonald’s has recruited award-winning digital content creator Karen X Cheng for its Lunar New Year campaign. McDonald’s campaign features creative designs by Cheng applied to an augmented reality filter, a metaverse experience and a commercial that uses artificial intelligence. On Instagram, users can experience the transition from the...
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from IHOP, Panera, and Pizza Hut
Someone at Wayback Burgers seems to be deeply troubled by British Prince Harry divulging the secrets of the Royal Family. The chain has introduced a burger with three patties, explicitly to give people something to do rather than talk. The third patty is called a “spare,” which is also the title of the His Royal Highness’s recently published book.
