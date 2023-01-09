Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Pete Carroll on Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'He better come back'
Quarterback Geno Smith signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason and without a new contract, Smith is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. “I mean he better come back,” coach Pete Carroll said Sunday when asked about Smith’s...
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Seahawks vs. 49ers wild-card game will be 'chess match' for coaches
The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the 49ers in San Francisco this Saturday to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Coach Pete Carroll is busy preparing his team to battle the familiar foe for the third time this year. Having dropped both regular-season matchups, Carroll and his squad...
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Pete Carroll is riding a scooter through the team facility. The message: Have fun with this opportunity no one else expected.
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Seahawks Wild Card Round matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Wild Card Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Good morning guys. Injuries, [QB] Jimmy Garoppolo will not practice....
Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 7 players sit out Wednesday practice
The Seahawks are a bit banged up heading into their Wild Card matchup with the 49ers. Seven players sat out Wednesday’s practice and a couple more key guys were listed as limited. Here’s the updated injury report from today’s practice. Player Injury Tue Wed Thu Status. G...
