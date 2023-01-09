ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Bay Area

Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?

Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
SAN JOSE, CA
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Seahawks Wild Card Round matchup

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Wild Card Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Good morning guys. Injuries, [QB] Jimmy Garoppolo will not practice....
