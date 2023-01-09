Read full article on original website
Shwayze performing at Solar Bears game, January 19
The Orlando Solar Bears have just announced that Billboard-topping musician, Shwayze, will be performing following a match on January 19. Shwayze, who is most known for his songs “Buzzin'” and “Corona and Lime,” as well as a rock doc reality show on MTV, will perform during a 15-minute post-game concert following a match against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Amway Center.
Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 309 (Pizza Bruno’s College Park)
The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For Episode 309 Jon and Brendan were invited to dine at Pizza Bruno – College Park to try some...
