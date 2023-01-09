The Orlando Solar Bears have just announced that Billboard-topping musician, Shwayze, will be performing following a match on January 19. Shwayze, who is most known for his songs “Buzzin'” and “Corona and Lime,” as well as a rock doc reality show on MTV, will perform during a 15-minute post-game concert following a match against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Amway Center.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO