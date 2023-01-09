ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
womenworking.com

Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True

Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Page Six

Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
HelloGiggles

2023 Golden Globe Awards Best Moments: From Snubs to Drunk Speeches

Hollywood’s funniest and most talented were recognized Tuesday night at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at LA’s The Beverly Hilton, viewers were inundated with diamonds and Barbiecore looks galore as well as our favorite, rowdy jokes and acceptance speeches. Per usual, there...
Page Six

TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending

Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
Popculture

Two Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed

Fox Television Stations has renewed two daytime talk shows for their second seasons – The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The two shows both premiered in the fall of 2022, filling major voids left in the daytime space. According to a report by Deadline, both did well enough to earn another season.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
ktalnews.com

Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet

NEW YORK (AP) — The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes’ return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween...
Rolling Stone

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
rolling out

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ breaks records

The blockbuster theatrical iteration of The Best Man made a seamless and record-breaking transition to streaming TV. “The Best Man: The Final Chapter” series, which is now streaming live on Peacock, is an eight-episode show that stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, along with an appearance by Monica Calhoun.

