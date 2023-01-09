Read full article on original website
'America's Got Talent: All-Stars': Vitoria Bueno's Moving Ballerina Journey
Brazilian ballerina Vitoria Bueno came second on Germany's version of "Got Talent" in 2021, but can she make it all the way to the top spot on "AGT: All-Stars"?
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
HelloGiggles
2023 Golden Globe Awards Best Moments: From Snubs to Drunk Speeches
Hollywood’s funniest and most talented were recognized Tuesday night at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at LA’s The Beverly Hilton, viewers were inundated with diamonds and Barbiecore looks galore as well as our favorite, rowdy jokes and acceptance speeches. Per usual, there...
In Style
Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown
Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks.
TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending
Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
Popculture
Two Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed
Fox Television Stations has renewed two daytime talk shows for their second seasons – The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The two shows both premiered in the fall of 2022, filling major voids left in the daytime space. According to a report by Deadline, both did well enough to earn another season.
Congratulations! Naomi Osaka Expecting First Championship Child With Longtime Love Cordae
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first baby with her longtime love Cordae. The tennis star made the announcement on Tuesday.
Expecting! Paul Walter Hauser’s Wife Amy Boland Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at Golden Globes 2023
“Black Bird” star Paul Walter Hauser and his wife Amy Boland are going to be parents again!. On Tuesday, Amy flaunted her growing baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes, where Paul was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture. Paul couldn’t contain his excitement,...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Resident Stumbles to Series Lows Ahead of Season (Series?) Finale; Golden Globes Return Down in the Demo
On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned to the air for the first time since 2021, and it took a bite out of the competition. The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 ticked down to series lows of 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. This is not a...
The Golden Globes Offered a Rare Sneak Peek at Tonight's Seating Arrangements
The Golden Globes recently offered a glimpse of where the stars will be sitting for tonight’s ceremony, including Selena Gomez, Evan Peters, Jenna Ortega and more.
Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards
Kaley Cuoco, Julia Garner, Anya Taylor-Joy and other stars brought dates to the Golden Globes.
ktalnews.com
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes’ return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ breaks records
The blockbuster theatrical iteration of The Best Man made a seamless and record-breaking transition to streaming TV. “The Best Man: The Final Chapter” series, which is now streaming live on Peacock, is an eight-episode show that stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, along with an appearance by Monica Calhoun.
