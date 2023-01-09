ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

KTVB

Who voted for Boise State in final college football coaches poll?

BOISE, Idaho — As the 2022 college football season ended, coaches around the country were asked to vote for a final time to decide who they believe had a top-25 campaign. From the SEC to the Sun Belt, 63 program leaders vote in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll, released Jan. 11.
BOISE, ID
csurams.com

Rams to Compete in First Meet of 2023 at Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After nearly a month off from competition, the Colorado State Track and Field team will make the short trip to Boulder this weekend to compete at the Potts Invitational, hosted by Colorado both Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet will take place at the Indoor...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Thurman Records Double-Double in Big Road Win

BOISE, Idaho – Colorado State finished the game on a 7-0 run, while keeping Boise State scoreless for the final 4:46 as the Rams picked up a 71-50 win on Thursday night in ExtraMile Arena. Destiny Thurman scored 20 points and pulled down 11 boards for her fourth 20-plus point game of the season and first double-double in the Green and Gold.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KTVB

Boise State lands trio of defensive line transfers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football landed a trio of big-time commitments out of the transfer portal Wednesday. All three players give the Broncos some needed depth on the defensive line and two newcomers experience inside Power 5 programs. Former Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright was the first...
BOISE, ID
csurams.com

The Jim Williams Files: Director of Athletics and Basketball Coach

Colorado State Athletics was in its greatest capital improvement project in its history in the mid-1960s and Jim Williams found himself front and center among these changes. In early 1964, the State Board of Agriculture approved plans to build a new Auditorium/Gymnasium, ground was broken later that year. CSU athletic director Bob Davis worked nearly around the clock to begin the first stage of the project, a new gym and sports complex, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and took a leave of absence in October 1964. Assistant athletic director, Tommy Tompkin, former swim coach and the longest tenured coach in the department at the time took over as interim AD. Bob Davis passed away on January 10, 1965, just being able to see the first concrete poured at the new complex.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Stutzman Returns Home to Play for Rams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Liv Stutzman returns home to Fort Collins and trades in the brown and yellow for the green and gold transferring to her hometown Colorado State University. The Fort Collins native spent one year in Laramie playing for the Cowgirls before deciding to return to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
104.3 WOW Country

Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year

It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo

Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
KUNA, ID
MIX 106

One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise

One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Major Airline Will Start Offering Awesome Free Perk on Boise Flights Soon

Perhaps a terrible holiday travel experience has you looking for a new favorite airline to fly. One major airline is rolling out a new perk that they hope will win you over!. Eight different airlines serve the Boise airport with direct flights to 25 destinations. Delta is one of those airlines, offering non-stop flights to the following destinations.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. After a week of being barraged by angry emails, chaotic social media threads and citizens coming to city council meetings upset...
KUNA, ID

