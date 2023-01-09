Read full article on original website
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
KTVB
Who voted for Boise State in final college football coaches poll?
BOISE, Idaho — As the 2022 college football season ended, coaches around the country were asked to vote for a final time to decide who they believe had a top-25 campaign. From the SEC to the Sun Belt, 63 program leaders vote in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll, released Jan. 11.
csurams.com
Rams to Compete in First Meet of 2023 at Colorado
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After nearly a month off from competition, the Colorado State Track and Field team will make the short trip to Boulder this weekend to compete at the Potts Invitational, hosted by Colorado both Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet will take place at the Indoor...
csurams.com
Thurman Records Double-Double in Big Road Win
BOISE, Idaho – Colorado State finished the game on a 7-0 run, while keeping Boise State scoreless for the final 4:46 as the Rams picked up a 71-50 win on Thursday night in ExtraMile Arena. Destiny Thurman scored 20 points and pulled down 11 boards for her fourth 20-plus point game of the season and first double-double in the Green and Gold.
KTVB
Boise State lands trio of defensive line transfers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football landed a trio of big-time commitments out of the transfer portal Wednesday. All three players give the Broncos some needed depth on the defensive line and two newcomers experience inside Power 5 programs. Former Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright was the first...
csurams.com
Fight Like a Ram: CSU Partners With UCHealth To Again Honor Cancer Warriors
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – In conjunction with UCHealth the Fight Like a Ram program returns for the fourth season to Colorado State men's and women's basketball. Once again, this year CSU and UCHealth partner to recognize and honor Northern Colorado cancer patients. Players from both teams will don jerseys...
csurams.com
The Jim Williams Files: Director of Athletics and Basketball Coach
Colorado State Athletics was in its greatest capital improvement project in its history in the mid-1960s and Jim Williams found himself front and center among these changes. In early 1964, the State Board of Agriculture approved plans to build a new Auditorium/Gymnasium, ground was broken later that year. CSU athletic director Bob Davis worked nearly around the clock to begin the first stage of the project, a new gym and sports complex, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and took a leave of absence in October 1964. Assistant athletic director, Tommy Tompkin, former swim coach and the longest tenured coach in the department at the time took over as interim AD. Bob Davis passed away on January 10, 1965, just being able to see the first concrete poured at the new complex.
csurams.com
Stutzman Returns Home to Play for Rams
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Liv Stutzman returns home to Fort Collins and trades in the brown and yellow for the green and gold transferring to her hometown Colorado State University. The Fort Collins native spent one year in Laramie playing for the Cowgirls before deciding to return to Fort Collins.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Post Register
City of Kuna and Crooked 8 address rodeo controversy: "It felt like a sucker punch"
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the City of Kuna announced that it would be canceling its rodeo after receiving a barrage of angry emails, social media posts, and death threats. This came after the city announced that it would host a separate rodeo from the Crooked 8 event...
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
One of the Top Recently Opened Restaurants in the Boise Area
There is definitely no shortage of amazing restaurants in the Boise area, and we still have plenty of new ones on the way! However, among many new restaurants that recently opened, only a few are rising to the top of people's lists. There's a recent article from Stacker that shares...
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
Major Airline Will Start Offering Awesome Free Perk on Boise Flights Soon
Perhaps a terrible holiday travel experience has you looking for a new favorite airline to fly. One major airline is rolling out a new perk that they hope will win you over!. Eight different airlines serve the Boise airport with direct flights to 25 destinations. Delta is one of those airlines, offering non-stop flights to the following destinations.
Idaho mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. After a week of being barraged by angry emails, chaotic social media threads and citizens coming to city council meetings upset...
