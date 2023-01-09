ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.W.A.T.’s Colin Farrell Opens Up About Staying ‘In Touch’ With Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident

By Erik Swann
The Hollywood community and the general public at large were left shaken at the top of the new year after actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured due to a snowplow accident. The news was followed by a wave of shoutouts from celebrities and fans alike, and the star himself has since provided updates from the hospital. Something that’s been clear from all of this is that Renner has a lot of friends, and one of them is fellow S.W.A.T. alum Colin Farrell. Now, in the aftermath of his buddy’s dangerous ordeal, Farrell is opening up about staying “in touch” with Renner amid the situation.

Colin Farrell has been incredibly busy as of late, since he’s been promoting his latest movie, The Banshees of Inishirin , during awards season. He’s also currently preparing to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin from The Batman in a solo TV series. Amid everything that’s going on, the actor took a bit of time to field a question about Jeremy Renner, though. Farrell briefly discussed his communication with his co-star while adding a warm sentiment:

Yeah, I've been in touch. He's doing good, I believe. All prayers are with him.

It’s sweet to hear the star’s comments to ET , as they further exemplify the sheer amount of people that the veteran Marvel actor has in his corner at this time. It’s absolutely true that at the end of the day, the entertainment industry is a business and should be treated as such. However, that doesn’t mean tight bonds can’t be formed between stars in the process. Friendships like those are precious, especially in the midst of an unfortunate situation like this.

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year’s Day after being involved in what was initially referred to as a “traumatic” weather-related accident. At the time, he was said to be stable but in critical condition and was receiving “excellent” care. Hillary Schieve, the mayor of Reno, later explained that in the aftermath of a massive snowstorm, Renner was using his plow to clear the road so that a family member could get out of their car. After Renner excited the massive vehicle to talk to the person, it apparently continued to move and ran over the 52-year-old. He was soon admitted to the ICU at a nearby hospital, where he had surgery to treat blunt chest trauma and other injuries.

The Hurt Locker alum later posted an update to social media , in which he sent love to those who’d wished him well up to that point. He more recently shared a touching video from the ICU with his family. All the while, a number of notable names have shown support for him over the last week or so. Fellow Marvel alum Mark Ruffalo asked for prayers for his longtime friends early on, and Captain America alum Chris Evans sent birthday wishes to the Hawkeye actor.

Though it looks like Jeremy Renner still has a ways to go before he’s back to being 100%, it does seem that he’s making progress and is in good spirits. The latter is probably helped by the fact that celebs like Colin Farrell are reaching out. And like Farrell, let’s send our best to Renner as he recuperates.

Anyone who’d like to stream the stars’ turn in S.W.A.T. can do so by grabbing a Hulu subscription . Also, be on the lookout for any of their future productions by keeping tabs on CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases .

