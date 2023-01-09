ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray's complete night; Lakers coach Darvin Ham sees championship contender in Denver

Denver — The 34 points were just a part of what Michael Malone liked about Jamal Murray’s game Monday. “The best version that we’ve all seen of Jamal Murray was in the bubble. That version wasn’t just the guy who scored 50 twice in the first round against Utah. It was a guy that was just so locked in on both ends of the floor,” Malone said after Denver’s 122-109 win over the Lakers.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets defeat shorthanded Suns, stretch home win streak to 12

NUGGETS 126, SUNS 97 What happened: It’s a dozen straight in Denver, as the Nuggets beat a shorthanded Suns team for a 12th consecutive win at Ball Arena. The Nuggets led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but Phoenix closed within six by the start of the second. Some hot shooting from Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Nuggets up 22 in the middle...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford (ankle) questionable for Wizards on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gafford's availability is currently in question after Chicago's big man suffered a recent right ankle sprain. Expect Rui Hachimura to see more minutes if Gafford is ruled out against a Chicago team ranked 20th in defensive rating.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Embodies NBA's Point Guard Evolution In Ongoing Growth

Coach Stephen Silas is proud of the Houston Rockets in spite of the team holding the league's worst record, and the individual growth of Kevin Porter Jr. is at the forefront. "The growth of Kevin Porter Jr. as far as being a point guard, he is helping his teammates play...those are some of the things I am proud of," Silas said.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Kraken vs. Bruins prediction: Why we’re fading this NHL favorite tonight

The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start. Sitting 32-4-4, the B’s are on pace for 139 points, which would smash the previous record – 131 by the 1996-97 Red Wings – for most points in an 82-game NHL season.  The Bruins have been elite no matter where they play, but they’ve been sensational at home, where they’ve yet to lose a game in regulation. Boston is 19-0-3 at TD Garden. As you can imagine, the Bruins are a sizable favorite against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Kraken vs. Bruins prediction (7 p.m....
BOSTON, MA

