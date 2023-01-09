ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kraken vs. Bruins prediction: Why we’re fading this NHL favorite tonight

The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start. Sitting 32-4-4, the B’s are on pace for 139 points, which would smash the previous record – 131 by the 1996-97 Red Wings – for most points in an 82-game NHL season.  The Bruins have been elite no matter where they play, but they’ve been sensational at home, where they’ve yet to lose a game in regulation. Boston is 19-0-3 at TD Garden. As you can imagine, the Bruins are a sizable favorite against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Kraken vs. Bruins prediction (7 p.m....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy