Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Related
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Golden State Warriors Are Struggling Because Of Jordan Poole's Biggest Flaw, Claims NBA Analyst
The Golden State Warriors are having issues this season because of a key issue in Jordan Poole's game, says Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
Knicks Ex Jared Jeffries Scores New Car on 'The Price is Right'
Jeffries, who spent parts of six seasons with the New York Knicks, won a vehicle that certainly reminded him of his alma mater.
KXL
Trail Blazers Legend Terry Porter Returning To Rip City As Alumni Ambassador
PORTLAND, Ore. – A legend is returning to Rip City. The Portland Trail Blazers say Terry Porter will serve as an Alumni Ambassador. His job will be to build relationships between the organization and the community. He’ll also be seen on pre, half, and postgame shows. “I am...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Jamal Murray, Nuggets ends LeBron-less Lakers’ win streak
Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic had a season-high 16 assists to go with 14 points and
CJ McCollum carries Pelicans into tilt vs. Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans go from one extreme to the other in their current five-game road trip. The Boston Celtics
Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Returns to Floor vs. Trail Blazers
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
FOX Sports
Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
Kraken vs. Bruins prediction: Why we’re fading this NHL favorite tonight
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start. Sitting 32-4-4, the B’s are on pace for 139 points, which would smash the previous record – 131 by the 1996-97 Red Wings – for most points in an 82-game NHL season. The Bruins have been elite no matter where they play, but they’ve been sensational at home, where they’ve yet to lose a game in regulation. Boston is 19-0-3 at TD Garden. As you can imagine, the Bruins are a sizable favorite against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Kraken vs. Bruins prediction (7 p.m....
Kevin Warren's short-term stint in the Big Ten will have long-term implications
On June 4, 2019 — just 3½ years ago — Kevin Warren arrived in college athletics, leaving a job as Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Vikings to become the commissioner of the Big Ten. In 2020, he led a disastrous and short-lived cancellation of the Big...
Comments / 0