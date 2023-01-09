The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start. Sitting 32-4-4, the B’s are on pace for 139 points, which would smash the previous record – 131 by the 1996-97 Red Wings – for most points in an 82-game NHL season. The Bruins have been elite no matter where they play, but they’ve been sensational at home, where they’ve yet to lose a game in regulation. Boston is 19-0-3 at TD Garden. As you can imagine, the Bruins are a sizable favorite against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Kraken vs. Bruins prediction (7 p.m....

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO