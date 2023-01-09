ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple agencies apprehended a murder suspect on I-79 northbound just outside Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Body found near Gateway Connector in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Maintenance workers in Fairmont found a decomposing body on the Gateway Connector Tuesday morning. Workers found the body around 10:45 a.m. and believe it may have been there for a month or more. Unconfirmed reports indicate the body may be that of a man who was...
FAIRMONT, WV
Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. The victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home at 9 a.m. Saturday stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont earlier this month. Fairmont police responded to the call on Jan. 4 and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WVU Medicine adds capacity at the Fairmont Gateway Clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine has officially opened the $1.5 million expansion at the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Clinic Manager Michelle Wilson said the urgent care will move into the new portion and expand adult and pediatric primary care and specialty care. “It was a shell space in the clinic...
FAIRMONT, WV
NCAA denies appeal for Jose Perez to be immediately eligible

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia team looking for a boost following three straight losses to begin Big 12 play got undesirable news Wednesday before its 7 p.m. matchup with Baylor. The school announced 6-foot-5 transfer guard Jose Perez had his appeal for a waiver denied by the NCAA...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Strong third quarter helps West Virginia roll past TCU, 77-45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s start to Tuesday’s game against TCU helped ensure the Mountaineers led throughout the matchup. Yet it was the way the Mountaineers opened the second half that cemented the outcome and allowed them to pull away from the Horned Frogs for a 77-45 victory to give head coach Dawn Plitzuweit her first Big 12 home win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountaineers hope to get even in Big 12 play when they welcome TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The third time was the charm for West Virginia’s women’s basketball team in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers now look to see if they can sustain momentum and win consecutive league games Tuesday when they play host to TCU in a 7 p.m. tip at the WVU Coliseum. The matchup will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
FORT WORTH, TX

