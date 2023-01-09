Read full article on original website
Metro News
Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple agencies apprehended a murder suspect on I-79 northbound just outside Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
Metro News
Body found near Gateway Connector in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Maintenance workers in Fairmont found a decomposing body on the Gateway Connector Tuesday morning. Workers found the body around 10:45 a.m. and believe it may have been there for a month or more. Unconfirmed reports indicate the body may be that of a man who was...
Metro News
Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. The victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home at 9 a.m. Saturday stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
Metro News
Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
Metro News
Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont earlier this month. Fairmont police responded to the call on Jan. 4 and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
Metro News
Morgantown park and rec officials reach agreement on ice arena renovations; community hockey group pleased
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown BOPARC board has reached an agreement with the designer of renovations to the city’s ice arena that allow for a shortened 2023–24 hockey season seemingly eliminating community concerns. BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said the Mills Group has recommended dividing the project...
Metro News
WVU Medicine adds capacity at the Fairmont Gateway Clinic
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine has officially opened the $1.5 million expansion at the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Clinic Manager Michelle Wilson said the urgent care will move into the new portion and expand adult and pediatric primary care and specialty care. “It was a shell space in the clinic...
Metro News
NCAA denies appeal for Jose Perez to be immediately eligible
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia team looking for a boost following three straight losses to begin Big 12 play got undesirable news Wednesday before its 7 p.m. matchup with Baylor. The school announced 6-foot-5 transfer guard Jose Perez had his appeal for a waiver denied by the NCAA...
Metro News
Strong third quarter helps West Virginia roll past TCU, 77-45
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s start to Tuesday’s game against TCU helped ensure the Mountaineers led throughout the matchup. Yet it was the way the Mountaineers opened the second half that cemented the outcome and allowed them to pull away from the Horned Frogs for a 77-45 victory to give head coach Dawn Plitzuweit her first Big 12 home win.
Metro News
Mountaineers hope to get even in Big 12 play when they welcome TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The third time was the charm for West Virginia’s women’s basketball team in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers now look to see if they can sustain momentum and win consecutive league games Tuesday when they play host to TCU in a 7 p.m. tip at the WVU Coliseum. The matchup will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Jayhawk Funk – Baylor Preview (Episode 432)
After losing to No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, West Virginia is now 0-3 in Big 12 play. A loss Wednesday at home to Baylor would be a massive setback for the Mountaineers. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss what went wrong against the Jayhawks and what must go right against the Bears.
