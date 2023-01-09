Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
St. Charles, Geneva Named to Most Beautiful Towns in America List
Sometimes we need a bit of a reminder of the beauty in our own backyard. The folks at WorldAtlas.com has collectively named St. Charles/Geneva as one of the top 15 most beautiful towns in America. The website cites what we already know to be true about the tri-cities: the quaint shops, beautiful trails, and vintage hotels.
Fox 32 Chicago
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
WSPY NEWS
Price for switching to Lake Michigan water increasing due to non-revenue water loss
The City of Yorkville's non-revenue water loss of about 14 percent is leading to higher costs to be able to use Lake Michigan water as a main water source. Non-revenue water is water lost due to leakage, bad meters, and use by the fire department. The city is joining the DuPage Water Commission.
Electric barrier to keep silver, bighead carp from Great Lakes allows in other invaders, study says
The electric barrier in the Chicago River meant to keep invasive silver and bighead carp from reaching the Great Lakes does not block other types of invasive species, according to a recent study. The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant organization learned in a scientific study that other sorts of invaders may not...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
Chicago bookstore owner's tweet about customer's $800 return goes viral: 'Don’t do this to a small business'
A Chicago bookstore owner's Twitter post about an "expensive" return has gone viral after she alleged a customer returned $800 worth of books that was used as temporary decor.
Fox 32 Chicago
Passengers at Midway make their way off the tarmacs as flights grounded nationwide
FOX 32 speaks with Chicago sports personality Mark Carman as he's stuck on Midway's tarmac preparing to deplane amid a nationwide freeze on domestic departures following a system failure with the FAA.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
