The Vanderbilt Commodores are 3-12 against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Vanderbilt and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Vanderbilt will be looking to regain their footing.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO