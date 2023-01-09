Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
vucommodores.com
Vandy Picked Third in Preseason SEC Poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC women’s tennis preseason women’s tennis coaches’ preseason poll was released by the league office on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt ranked third among the 14 teams in the conference. The Commodores—who received 165 points in the voting—are tied for 20th in first rankings...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect
Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said About Tennessee’s 11th Straight Win Over Vanderbilt
Tennessee trailed at halftime for the first time in conference play against instate rival Vanderbilt Tuesday. Then the Vols used an early second half run to take control of the game and coast to their 11th straight win over their instate rival. Vanderbilt scored 39 first half points — the...
rockytopinsider.com
Recapping Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Trifecta from Monday
If you blinked on Monday, you may have missed it. Tennessee Football and head coach Josh Heupel hauled in three transfer portal commitments on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the College Football National Championship game. The three commitments from Monday now make seven total transfer portal additions for...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Vanderbilt Commodores are 3-12 against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Vanderbilt and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Vanderbilt will be looking to regain their footing.
vucommodores.com
Undefeated on Day 2
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
vucommodores.com
Gator Todd Promoted to Associate Head Coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program and head coach Scott Limbaugh announced Tuesday that assistant coach Gator Todd has been promoted to associate head coach. “We are excited to announce Gator’s promotion to associate head coach,” Limbaugh said. “He has done an outstanding job during his...
vucommodores.com
Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Final AP Poll
The 2022-23 college football season is in the rearview as Georgia defended its title by winning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship. With the season over, the AP released it final top 25 of the season. Tennessee came in at No. 6 in the final AP Poll, the program’s highest final rankings since 2001.
Vol great Eric Berry named to College Football Hall of Fame
Eric Berry, one of the greatest defensive players in Tennessee football history, will be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame this year.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
knoxfocus.com
Cummings plans to take a year off to watch son play
It’s been a little over three weeks since the surprising news came out that Scott Cummings had resigned as head football coach at Oak Ridge High School. That got me to wondering about Cummings’ future plans, so I texted him last week and he replied. Any news on...
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville
Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
wvlt.tv
$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
