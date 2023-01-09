ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

Vandy Picked Third in Preseason SEC Poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC women’s tennis preseason women’s tennis coaches’ preseason poll was released by the league office on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt ranked third among the 14 teams in the conference. The Commodores—who received 165 points in the voting—are tied for 20th in first rankings...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect

Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recapping Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Trifecta from Monday

If you blinked on Monday, you may have missed it. Tennessee Football and head coach Josh Heupel hauled in three transfer portal commitments on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the College Football National Championship game. The three commitments from Monday now make seven total transfer portal additions for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 3-12 against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Vanderbilt and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Vanderbilt will be looking to regain their footing.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Undefeated on Day 2

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Gator Todd Promoted to Associate Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program and head coach Scott Limbaugh announced Tuesday that assistant coach Gator Todd has been promoted to associate head coach. “We are excited to announce Gator’s promotion to associate head coach,” Limbaugh said. “He has done an outstanding job during his...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Final AP Poll

The 2022-23 college football season is in the rearview as Georgia defended its title by winning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship. With the season over, the AP released it final top 25 of the season. Tennessee came in at No. 6 in the final AP Poll, the program’s highest final rankings since 2001.
NASHVILLE, TN
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

Cummings plans to take a year off to watch son play

It’s been a little over three weeks since the surprising news came out that Scott Cummings had resigned as head football coach at Oak Ridge High School. That got me to wondering about Cummings’ future plans, so I texted him last week and he replied. Any news on...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy