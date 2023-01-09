ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Jets DT Quinnen Williams to skip voluntary workouts without new deal

By Rich Cimini
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwE5g_0k8hDvTx00

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wants a new contract, and he wants it by April.

Addressing his contract situation for the first time, Williams said Monday he will sit out voluntary workouts if he doesn't have an extension by then.

"I feel like I deserve to get a contract done by the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and I did everything right off the field," Williams said one day after the Jets finished the season with a six-game losing streak.

Williams, 25, drafted third overall in 2019, is due to make a guaranteed $9.6 million in 2023 -- the amount of his fifth-year option.

He declined to comment on whether he wants to become the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle, saying, "I want to be compensated for what I am."

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has the highest average annual salary among defensive tackles at $31.7 million per year. Williams is thought to be seeking more than $21 million per year, the second-highest salary among defensive tackles ( New York Giants ' Leonard Williams and Indianapolis Colts ' DeForest Buckner ).

Quinnen Williams didn't rule out the possibility of skipping mandatory offseason events. He said it will be wait-and-see.

Williams made it clear that he wants to remain with the Jets, saying, "I love this organization." He said he believes in the coaching staff and envisions the 2023 defensive line as "the New York Sack Exchange 2.0."

"I definitely want to be part of this for years to come," he said.

He said he has faith that the organization will reward him, though he noted the team's poor history of re-signing its first-round picks. The eight first-round picks before Williams didn't receive second contracts from the Jets.

Williams enjoyed a career year in 2022, leading the team with 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits. He was voted the team MVP by teammates and named to his first Pro Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs

Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Former NL MVP returns to Pirates on 1-year deal

Andrew McCutchen is returning home. McCutchen signed a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The deal is reportedly for $5 million. McCutchen posted about the news on Friday, sharing a photo of himself in his old Pirates jersey and a Pirates hat. “Where it all began,” he wrote on Twitter. Where it all began pic.twitter.com/TmHG8yWbg1... The post Former NL MVP returns to Pirates on 1-year deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy