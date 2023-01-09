Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
nbcboston.com
Ezra Miller Agrees to Plea Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case
Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plea guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
Barton Chronicle
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
NECN
Police: High School Student Shot Teacher With Airsoft Gun in Barre, Vermont
Authorities say they received a call about a student shooting a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun after dismissal Tuesday. Two high school students could face charges after one of them shot a teacher with a pellet gun, according to reports from NBC affiliate NBC 5. Police responded...
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield
Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
WMUR.com
Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
fallriverreporter.com
25-year-old Massachusetts man arraigned on charges concerning fatal motor vehicle crash in Rhode Island that killed 22-year-old Massachusetts man
A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday on charges concerning a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Massachusetts man. According to Rhode Island State Police, on December 31st, just after 2:30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
newportdispatch.com
Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
WRGB
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
whdh.com
Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with baby born in NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in a tent in the woods during a freezing night last month. George Theberge, 45, is wanted in connection with...
whdh.com
Manchester, NH man arrested twice in same day on assault charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester resident was arrested twice in eight hours after police took him into custody for an alleged assault, then took him into custody again for another after he was initially released. Officials with the Manchester Police Department said it was around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday,...
YAHOO!
Brockton Police investigate shots fired near Main and Exchange streets
BROCKTON ― Brockton Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Main and Exchange Streets late Monday night, Jan. 9, said Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the department. At 9:58 p.m., ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, "alerted police that two shots had been fired," Duarte said, but...
mynbc5.com
Police seek man in connection with baby left in New Hampshire woods
Manchester police are looking for a man who they said is connected to the Dec. 26 birth of a baby who was left in the woods of Manchester. Police said George Theberge, 45, was with Alexandra Eckersley when she gave birth. Investigators said the baby was left in 15-degree temperatures in a tent for more than an hour.
Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation
The teacher sustained a “superficial injury” in the incident, according to Barre City police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation.
Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges
COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
