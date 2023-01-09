ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

'First domino in this violent chain has fallen': Gang member arrested in Jacksonville boy's death

By Scott Butler, Florida Times-Union
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect identity sought in fraud investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the pictured suspect who is wanted for fraud and theft. The suspect posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing endangered person

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord. Mr. Nonord is described as a black male, 5′6″, 160 lbs, bald, with brown eyes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, on foot,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy