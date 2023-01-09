'First domino in this violent chain has fallen': Gang member arrested in Jacksonville boy's death

Read full article on original website
JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police report: Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder originally told officers he wasn’t involved
A new police report shows a man arrested in the death of a Jacksonville 13-year-old originally said he wasn’t involved. Action News Jax first reported Monday when Marcel Johnson was charged with the murder of Prince Holland. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The new report states that...
Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
JSO: Suspect identity sought in fraud investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the pictured suspect who is wanted for fraud and theft. The suspect posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages.
Arrest in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland; gang violence to blame, says Sheriff T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major arrest was announced in connection to the murder of Prince Holland, 13, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last December. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.
Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Two deadly shootings that occurred minutes from each other were not related, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The two shootings that occurred on Monday night are not related, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news briefing. According to JSO, the first shooting on Baldwin Street occurred at 6:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were shot on the front porch of a home.
JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane. STORY: Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk. Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single...
Arrest made in murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland, more arrests coming, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the drive-by December shooting of Prince Holland, a 13-year-old who was leaving football tryouts, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. Marcel Johnson is facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles,...
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 gas station shooting gets life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting at a Gate gas station in December 2018, according to court records obtained Monday by News4JAX. Jebre Cook was arrested in the fatal shooting of Martin Hower, who was shot before...
JSO: Missing endangered person
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord. Mr. Nonord is described as a black male, 5′6″, 160 lbs, bald, with brown eyes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, on foot,...
Video | 'Do you recognize the shooter?': Ksoo's father identifies him as Lil Buck's killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new video of Abdul Robinson Sr., father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson), shows the moment he identifies his son as the killer in a video of the first-degree murder of Charles McCormick. McCormick, known as Lil Buck, was killed in January 2020.
JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
Middleburg man facing manslaughter charges for fatal New Year’s Eve crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Clay County crash on New Year's Eve, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office. Fabian Paul Urioste, 40, was charged with manslaughter. The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m., Urioste was driving a Lincoln Navigator southbound...
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Richard Karl Johnston, a 58-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release. Court records show Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on December 23. Johnston was being...
JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.
Bullet holes litter Northside street known as ‘Dodge City’ following shootout, SWAT response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a neighborhood was shot up, in what witnesses say was like a war zone on Jacksonville’s Northside. Tony Brown, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing and marijuana possession. His arrest report also indicates others were...
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
