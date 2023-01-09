Read full article on original website
Space of the Week: A Couple’s Tiny Apartment Is Full of Impressive Storage Solutions
There’s even a “Murphy door” for guitars.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: This Dramatic Kitchen Redo is the Work of Creative, Budget-Savvy Renters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Are you a renter feeling limited, home improvement-wise, by the terms of your lease or by the fact that you might someday move? Heed this advice from Lily F Tsutumida: “Do the math and consider what it’s worth for you to be happier in your space while you’re there; if it’s feasible, go for it!”
Woman Gives Dining Room an Epic Makeover By Putting Wallpaper on the Ceiling
Talk about a room transformation!
See $22M California mansion for sale — big ‘GOT’ iron throne just one amazing feature
Designed by Robert Rivani, the home also offers “Alice in Wonderland” grounds, a stunning pool and Harry Potter-themed apothecary cabinet in an ornate bar.
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
Junk-filled listing shocks the internet: ‘It’s like buying a personal nightmare’
A trashed home that seems to border on a hoarder’s den — moreover, one that comes with those actual tenants in place — is being sold as an “exciting investment opportunity.” Made up of two bedrooms in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria — a town in England — the property is asking only $85,000. The listing on Bettermove tries to sell it by noting that the new owner could pay the mortgage through rent payments. But the resident tenants appear to have damaged each room with endless piles of junk. Shocking images reveal the renters have stacked up garbage in what are described as...
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
tinyhousetalk.com
Completely Off-Grid DIY Tiny Home w/ Rainwater Catchment
Perlin was tired of living with roommates and was passionate about sustainable living, so building an off-grid tiny homemade perfect sense. He lives in Byron Bay, Australia, where he has a solar-powered tiny house with a rainwater catchment system. The entire home is steel-framed. Enjoy the photo tour and Q&A with Perlin below!
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
This Cotton Sheet Set Makes My Bed Feel Like It Belongs in a Luxury Hotel
I put a lot of careful thought and consideration into my bedding. I've spent longer than I'd like to admit on Google (and TikTok) researching the best sheets, comforters, and pillows for my bed. Over the last year, I've found the perfect formula for a fluffy, hotel-like comforter (the key is to layer two duvet inserts together) and transitioned all of my pillowcases over to silk, but I was still on the hunt for new sheets that I really liked. My previous set was scratchy and not very breathable, but the Piglet in Bed Washed Percale Cotton Sheet Set ($128-$176, originally $129-$199) ended up being the perfect solution.
tinyhousetalk.com
Cute & Cozy 2019 Ford Transit Conversion
This 2019 Ford Transit has a charming and cozy home-like feel. Honey-colored floors and upper cabinets contrast beautifully with the mint green lower cabinets. There’s a unique bathroom at the back of the van, with an indoor shower, sink, and toilet (you use a shower curtain to keep water off the bed).
homedit.com
What is an American Foursquare House?
The American Foursquare is an architectural style unique to the United States. It has a square shape, a symmetrical facade, and simple ornamentation. All American Foursquare houses share the same basic form, but the decorative details differ. Some of the most popular types of Foursquare homes were Colonial Revival, Craftsmen, and Mission style.
