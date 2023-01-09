ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a...
People

Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
AOL Corp

Gabrielle Union: My 1st Marriage to Chris Howard Was 'Dysfunctional'

Reflecting on the past. Gabrielle Union opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard — and admitted she “felt entitled” to infidelity during their relationship. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” the Bring It On actress, 50, explained during the Monday, January 2, episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one,’ and I just felt entitled to it as well.”
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'

"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
People

Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”

