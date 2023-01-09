Read full article on original website
Related
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a...
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
Diddy Shared a Photo of His New Daughter and the Mother of His Child
Diddy has been in a relationship with Yung Miami since 2021. But in late 2022, he welcomed a baby girl with another woman, only sharing glimpses of his child and even less of the identity of her mother.
AOL Corp
Gabrielle Union: My 1st Marriage to Chris Howard Was 'Dysfunctional'
Reflecting on the past. Gabrielle Union opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard — and admitted she “felt entitled” to infidelity during their relationship. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” the Bring It On actress, 50, explained during the Monday, January 2, episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one,’ and I just felt entitled to it as well.”
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
buzzfeednews.com
Lamar Odom Just Admitted That He Knew Marrying Khloé Kardashian Would Give Him “Relevance” As He Reflected On Their Seriously Messy Relationship
Back in 2009, Khloé Kardashian married NBA star Lamar Odom after less than a month of dating. The two documented their relationship on Khloé’s family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, before launching a spinoff called Khloé & Lamar in 2011. However, throughout their marriage,...
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Jenna Bush Hager’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Accidentally Reveals Her Mom “Never Wears Underwear” on National TV
Ah, kids. They say the darndest things. During Tuesday’s (Dec. 20) episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Nepo baby Jenna Bush Hager‘s own baby, her 9-year-old daughter Mila, gave her a run for her money by revealing some of her mom’s most personal secrets on national television.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Michelle Obama Has The Perfect Response To Viral Clip Of Woman Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'
The former first lady revealed that the trending moment was the highlight of her husband's day.
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
ABC News
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Comments / 3