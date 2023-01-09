ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Fisk University makes history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Fisk University made history. The university became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to have a gymnastics team compete at the NCAA level. The team, who was established at the university 14 months ago, made their debut on Friday, Jan. 6...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Final AP Poll

The 2022-23 college football season is in the rearview as Georgia defended its title by winning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship. With the season over, the AP released it final top 25 of the season. Tennessee came in at No. 6 in the final AP Poll, the program’s highest final rankings since 2001.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Rewinding UAB’s 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky

Good evening from Bartow Arena, where the UAB basketball team fell for the first time this season in an 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky. The Blazers entered the game at 69 in the NCAA NET and 60 in KenPom and fall to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in C-USA following the upset loss to the Hilltoppers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center

Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Northeast boys takes over second half in basketball win over Northeast High

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest High boys’ basketball hosted Northeast High for an inner-city showdown on Tuesday. It was a tight contest throughout the majority of the game, but the Eagles showed no mercy in the second half. After outscoring Northwest 35-20 in the second half, Northeast won 61-39.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Owned Small Business and Nonprofit Legal Clinic to be Held Jan. 16

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville’s (“ABC”) Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals for the Arts (“VLPA”) program and Bradley’s Nashville office are partnering to present monthly Black-Owned Small Business and Non-profit Legal Clinics providing accessible and affordable business-oriented legal services. Lawyers will provide help with corporate governance, review of contracts, and guidance in navigating local ordinances and state regulations.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans. Vanderbilt Health ended participation with Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans. The change goes into effect April 1, 2023. In an institutional statement, the hospital said:. “Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement

Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
