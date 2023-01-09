Read full article on original website
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
WSMV
Fisk University makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Fisk University made history. The university became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to have a gymnastics team compete at the NCAA level. The team, who was established at the university 14 months ago, made their debut on Friday, Jan. 6...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Final AP Poll
The 2022-23 college football season is in the rearview as Georgia defended its title by winning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship. With the season over, the AP released it final top 25 of the season. Tennessee came in at No. 6 in the final AP Poll, the program’s highest final rankings since 2001.
Rewinding UAB’s 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky
Good evening from Bartow Arena, where the UAB basketball team fell for the first time this season in an 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky. The Blazers entered the game at 69 in the NCAA NET and 60 in KenPom and fall to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in C-USA following the upset loss to the Hilltoppers.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
atozsports.com
How costly will the transfer loss of Juwan Mitchell be for Tennessee football?
Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell is entering the transfer portal. Mitchell totaled 43 tackles in 2022 and started in a number of games for the Vols. Will the loss of Mitchell be costly for UT’s defense? We talked about the whole situation in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center
Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Northeast boys takes over second half in basketball win over Northeast High
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest High boys’ basketball hosted Northeast High for an inner-city showdown on Tuesday. It was a tight contest throughout the majority of the game, but the Eagles showed no mercy in the second half. After outscoring Northwest 35-20 in the second half, Northeast won 61-39.
Tennessee Tribune
National Museum of African American Music Honors Dr. Bobby Jones with Living Legends Exhibit
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–There’s no better place to honor Nashville native and legend, Dr. Bobby Jones, then the place where legends live forever, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). The museum is unveiling the exhibit: “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” for an invite only event on...
Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student
Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
Tennessee Tribune
Black Owned Small Business and Nonprofit Legal Clinic to be Held Jan. 16
The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville’s (“ABC”) Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals for the Arts (“VLPA”) program and Bradley’s Nashville office are partnering to present monthly Black-Owned Small Business and Non-profit Legal Clinics providing accessible and affordable business-oriented legal services. Lawyers will provide help with corporate governance, review of contracts, and guidance in navigating local ordinances and state regulations.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
WSMV
Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans. Vanderbilt Health ended participation with Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans. The change goes into effect April 1, 2023. In an institutional statement, the hospital said:. “Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
Tennessee Tribune
Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement
Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
