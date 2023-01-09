ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds

He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
GERALDINE, AL
Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit

A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
A hospital stay I won’t forget

Seven weeks ago, I was admitted to Huntsville Hospital to have surgery to repair a damaged spine. The decision to operate was reached seven months after I accidentally injured a disc in the lower region of my back and began experiencing pain in both legs and lost the ability to walk without aid.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
