Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
wvtm13.com
The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds
He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit
A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Alabama renters face mold issues with no solution in sight
News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain about unlivable, mold conditions in their rental home or apartment.
WAFF
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman is out of $1,200 after a scammer tricked her into believing the unimaginable. Katie Bryant received a phone call from her mother’s number on Saturday and when she answered, a man’s voice told her that he was holding her mother in captivity.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
Hartselle Enquirer
A hospital stay I won’t forget
Seven weeks ago, I was admitted to Huntsville Hospital to have surgery to repair a damaged spine. The decision to operate was reached seven months after I accidentally injured a disc in the lower region of my back and began experiencing pain in both legs and lost the ability to walk without aid.
WAAY-TV
Madison County organization pushing for stronger gun laws after deadly birthday party shooting
A deadly birthday party shootout is sparking a call for more gun safety measures in Madison County. The Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action has been fighting for increased gun laws in Huntsville since 2018. Saturday's shootout is the latest example of why the organization believes Alabama needs stricter gun regulations.
Huntsville animal advocacy group pushes ordinance to cut down on euthanasia at shelter
An animal advocacy group is pushing for an ordinance it believes will cut down on euthanasia at the Huntsville shelter. The ordinance - called the Huntsville Animal Protection Act [HAPA] – would codify some of the operations of Huntsville Animal Services, according to Aubrie Kavanaugh of No Kill Huntsville.
Alabama NAACP leader reacts to deadly shooting at Huntsville birthday party
In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Huntsville birthday party, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton shared his thoughts on how the community can move forward.
All home lots pre-sold at site of Merts Center in downtown Huntsville
Workers uncovered a big red splash of Huntsville history last week while demolishing an old school building on Randolph Street in the Twickenham Historic District. The latest memory to emerge from the rubble was a bright red gymnasium painting of the Huntsville Junior High School panther mascot. The building is...
WHNT-TV
2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
AL.com
