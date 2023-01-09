Another former Auburn assistant has landed on his feet with an FCS program. Jeff Pitman, who served as Auburn’s strength and conditioning coach under former head coach Bryan Harsin, was named to the same role at Idaho State, the Bengals announced Tuesday afternoon. Pitman was the first official staff hire for Harsin upon his arrival at Auburn in December 2020, and he was among those fired along with Harsin on Oct. 31, as the program cut ties with most of its staffers with ties to Boise State.

