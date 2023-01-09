ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

AL.com

Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff

Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Justin Rogers becomes Auburn football’s 4th transfer defensive lineman

Hugh Freeze noted in December that Auburn football would focus on “big men” in the transfer portal. He kept delivering on his promise Thursday. Justin Rogers, a defensive tackle that’s spent his career at Kentucky, announced his transfer to the Plains via social media. The Tigers confirmed the signing shortly after. He is Auburn’s fourth transfer defensive lineman and 31st new player expected to join the roster for Freeze’s first season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal

Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program

Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama, Auburn prep for class of 2024 with weekend junior visits

The latest NCAA dead period ends Thursday, opening a “contact period” where coaches can make in-person visits and host players. With the December early signing period (mostly) in the rearview for Alabama and Auburn football’s recruiting staff, attention turns to the next cycle and the crop of current juniors that are likely to dominate headlines throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn strength coach hired at Idaho State

Another former Auburn assistant has landed on his feet with an FCS program. Jeff Pitman, who served as Auburn’s strength and conditioning coach under former head coach Bryan Harsin, was named to the same role at Idaho State, the Bengals announced Tuesday afternoon. Pitman was the first official staff hire for Harsin upon his arrival at Auburn in December 2020, and he was among those fired along with Harsin on Oct. 31, as the program cut ties with most of its staffers with ties to Boise State.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn flips transfer from Illinois, brings in center Avery Jones

Another day, another transfer portal commitment for Hugh Freeze and Auburn football. Offensive lineman Avery Jones became the sixth signee in the last five days with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The East Carolina center had been committed to Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema since Dec. 13, but Jones decided to spend his last year of eligibility along the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game

The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 84-69 road win over Arkansas

Alabama men’s basketball played its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it faced a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road. The No. 4 Tide met No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

Rewinding UAB’s 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky

Good evening from Bartow Arena, where the UAB basketball team fell for the first time this season in an 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky. The Blazers entered the game at 69 in the NCAA NET and 60 in KenPom and fall to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in C-USA following the upset loss to the Hilltoppers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Jacksonville State releases 2023 football schedule

Jacksonville State has released its football schedule for the 2023 season, its first as an FBS program. The Gamecocks open the season Aug. 26 at home vs. UTEP, their first Conference USA game. Next is a non-conference home game vs. East Tennessee State on Sept. 2, following by a trip to Coastal Carolina Sept. 9.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Zoe’s Kitchen coming back to Crestline Village under original owners

After its new owners shelved the Zoe’s Kitchen brand, the Mediterranean-style eatery is making a comeback with its original owners. John Cassimus, who expanded his parents’ original Zoe’s Kitchen to turn the Birmingham fast-casual restaurant into a chain with more than 300 locations, is teaming up with his family to bring back the brand founded in 1995.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

