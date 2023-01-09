Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff
Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
Justin Rogers becomes Auburn football’s 4th transfer defensive lineman
Hugh Freeze noted in December that Auburn football would focus on “big men” in the transfer portal. He kept delivering on his promise Thursday. Justin Rogers, a defensive tackle that’s spent his career at Kentucky, announced his transfer to the Plains via social media. The Tigers confirmed the signing shortly after. He is Auburn’s fourth transfer defensive lineman and 31st new player expected to join the roster for Freeze’s first season.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Wendell Green Jr. ‘feeling good’ about his game, and suddenly, so is No. 21 Auburn basketball
Bruce Pearl used a slew of adjectives to describe Wendell Green Jr. last weekend. He called Auburn’s starting point guard tough. He called him undersized. He called him stubborn. And he called him confident. All four of those were on display again Tuesday night at Ole Miss, as No....
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Alabama, Auburn prep for class of 2024 with weekend junior visits
The latest NCAA dead period ends Thursday, opening a “contact period” where coaches can make in-person visits and host players. With the December early signing period (mostly) in the rearview for Alabama and Auburn football’s recruiting staff, attention turns to the next cycle and the crop of current juniors that are likely to dominate headlines throughout the year.
Former Auburn strength coach hired at Idaho State
Another former Auburn assistant has landed on his feet with an FCS program. Jeff Pitman, who served as Auburn’s strength and conditioning coach under former head coach Bryan Harsin, was named to the same role at Idaho State, the Bengals announced Tuesday afternoon. Pitman was the first official staff hire for Harsin upon his arrival at Auburn in December 2020, and he was among those fired along with Harsin on Oct. 31, as the program cut ties with most of its staffers with ties to Boise State.
Transfer RB Brian Battie commits to Auburn
The former USF speedster joins a loaded Auburn running back room
Auburn flips transfer from Illinois, brings in center Avery Jones
Another day, another transfer portal commitment for Hugh Freeze and Auburn football. Offensive lineman Avery Jones became the sixth signee in the last five days with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The East Carolina center had been committed to Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema since Dec. 13, but Jones decided to spend his last year of eligibility along the Plains.
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
Rewinding Alabama’s 84-69 road win over Arkansas
Alabama men’s basketball played its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it faced a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road. The No. 4 Tide met No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.
Rewinding UAB’s 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky
Good evening from Bartow Arena, where the UAB basketball team fell for the first time this season in an 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky. The Blazers entered the game at 69 in the NCAA NET and 60 in KenPom and fall to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in C-USA following the upset loss to the Hilltoppers.
Jacksonville State releases 2023 football schedule
Jacksonville State has released its football schedule for the 2023 season, its first as an FBS program. The Gamecocks open the season Aug. 26 at home vs. UTEP, their first Conference USA game. Next is a non-conference home game vs. East Tennessee State on Sept. 2, following by a trip to Coastal Carolina Sept. 9.
Alabama fans support National Championship game as Bulldogs keep trophy in SEC
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy. Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans. “I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. […]
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Zoe’s Kitchen coming back to Crestline Village under original owners
After its new owners shelved the Zoe’s Kitchen brand, the Mediterranean-style eatery is making a comeback with its original owners. John Cassimus, who expanded his parents’ original Zoe’s Kitchen to turn the Birmingham fast-casual restaurant into a chain with more than 300 locations, is teaming up with his family to bring back the brand founded in 1995.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
