KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Chamber Executive Committee members appointed
ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as chairman. Tarbutton, the president of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair.
cowboystatedaily.com
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project's labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said American General...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Gov. Matt Mead Named ‘Citizen Of The West’ At National Western Stock Show
Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead was named "Citizen of the West" at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Tuesday, joining a list of notable Wyomingites who have been given the honor. "I was just so honored to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Reynolds aims to grow Iowa health careers in $15 million grant expansion
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday. The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa’s health care workforce — expanding Registered...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Slams Biden, Urges Legislators To Be Fiscally Conservative With $2 Billion Surplus
In his annual State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said that with $2 billion in unexpected revenue at their disposal, lawmakers need to continue to be fiscally conservative, prioritizing needs over wants.
Sheridan Media
Executive Director of Wyoming Energy Authority Resigns
The Wyoming Energy Authority announced Monday that Dr. Glen Murrell intends to resign as Executive Director effective March 1, 2023. The WEA was created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority; Dr. Murrell was the agency’s inaugural director.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Set State Policies For School Expulsions, Suspensions In Wyoming
Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposed law change requiring the state Superintendent of Public Instruction set statewide guidelines for public-school suspension and expulsion policies. Senate File 48, if it becomes law, would mandate that the state's education superintendent, Megan Degenfelder,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
cowboystatedaily.com
Changing Terms Of Federal Act Could Mean More Money For Wyoming Schools
When Wyoming was admitted into the Union, Congress stipulated that federal lands granted to the state for school funding could be used to earn interest, but that it couldn't issue grazing leases on those lands for a term of more than 10 years.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization about the marijuana industry, spoke about the pending legislation in the upcoming Wyoming legislature, as well as the history of trying to legalize pot in our state. Richard also talked about the national trends for the pot business. Also, what is Delta 8 and how is this a bad thing?
wrrnetwork.com
Case: Tax Reform Not Coming in the 67th Legislature
State Senator Cale Case spoke to Lander’s Rotary Club last week on issues spanning the state budget and tax reform, medical and mental health care, energy production, and the emergency services bill he’s sponsored that would allow counties to levy funds for ambulance services if approved by voters. He told the crowd that while the changing energy sector will force Wyoming to reexamine its tax structure, he felt state leaders would “kick the can down the road” yet again this session, and instead argue about social issues in Cheyenne.
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Last Minute Surprise Coup From Jennings As Albert Sommers Named Speaker Of The House
Members of the Wyoming Legislature were sworn in Tuesday afternoon and, along swearing in and naming of legislative leadership, the 67th Legislature is officially underway. State Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, was unanimously named speaker of the House in the opening session...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Change in the air as Maryland lawmakers convene at General Assembly
ANNAPOLIS — A spirit of change was alive and well in the packed chambers of the State House as Maryland lawmakers convened for the 445th Session of the General Assembly Wednesday. The beginning of this year’s session marked a special moment as state lawmakers entered the legislative term preparing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions in state grants awarded to Berks institutions to address violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is awarding $100 million in grants targeting violence in the state. More than $4 million is heading to Berks County. The Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading is getting more than $600,000 of that. "I think we were speechless when we first got the word,"...
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
Members of the Wyoming Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WSGS Releases Annual Recap of State's Oil and Gas Industry
The latest summary report by the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) offers a brief synopsis of the state’s oil and natural gas industry in the last 12 months. Highlights include the return of oil and gas production to pre-pandemic trends, the resumption of oil and gas lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management, and an increase in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells.
