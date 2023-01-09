Read full article on original website
3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury
After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
With Ja Morant out, Tyus Jones outshines brother Tre in Memphis Grizzlies' win over Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs were down three points when head coach Gregg Popovich seemed to pull out one of his chess pieces late in the fourth quarter. San Antonio fouled Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams away from the ball and put the 33% shooting big man on the free-throw line.
Kevin Durant Out ‘Several Weeks’ with Knee Injury; Should Nets Trade Kyrie Irving?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Ruled Out Monday Against Denver
The shorthanded Lakers won't have their star on Monday.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury Diagnosis
This is the Brooklyn Nets worst nightmare for their season, and collectively a shame for all of the NBA. Following an injury where Jimmy Butler fell awkwardly on Kevin Durant's knee in Sunday's Miami Heat versus Brooklyn Nets game, MVP candidate Kevin Durant found himself getting an MRI.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Re-Drafting The 2014 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers Would Select Nikola Jokic With The No. 1 Overall Pick
In the re-drafted version of the 2014 NBA Draft, Cleveland Cavaliers would make a wise decision and select Nikola Jokic as their No. 1 overall pick.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum highlight NBA stars that previously played in showcase
The Spalding Hoophall Classic attracts some of the top prospects in the game. Countless players that have competed in the showcase made the jump to the collegiate level and eventually the NBA. With the national slate of the 2023 Hoophall Classic set to begin this week, here’s a look back...
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
numberfire.com
Kings starting Terence Davis for inactive Kevin Huerter (illness) on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Davis will make the start at shooting guard after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Houston team ranked 17th (41.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, Davis' FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers
Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
Yardbarker
Jamal Murray, Nuggets ends LeBron-less Lakers' win streak
Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic had a season-high 16 assists to go with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, 122-109 on Monday night. Jokic made all five of...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Jalen Smith for inactive Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Wednesday night
Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Smith will make his 28th start this season after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup against a Knicks' team ranked 43.2 FanDuel points to his position, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $5,200.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Jacque Vaughn Will Be The NBA's Head Coach Of The Year
On November 1, the Brooklyn Nets were 2-5 in their first seven games, and the franchise looked nothing like a championship contender. The team fired head coach Steve Nash, which left Jacque Vaughn as the interim head coach. Less than two weeks later, they removed the interim tag and named...
numberfire.com
Daniel Gafford (ankle) questionable for Wizards on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gafford's availability is currently in question after Chicago's big man suffered a recent right ankle sprain. Expect Rui Hachimura to see more minutes if Gafford is ruled out against a Chicago team ranked 20th in defensive rating.
