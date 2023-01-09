ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury

After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Kings starting Terence Davis for inactive Kevin Huerter (illness) on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Davis will make the start at shooting guard after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Houston team ranked 17th (41.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, Davis' FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ends LeBron-less Lakers' win streak

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic had a season-high 16 assists to go with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, 122-109 on Monday night. Jokic made all five of...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Opinion: Jacque Vaughn Will Be The NBA's Head Coach Of The Year

On November 1, the Brooklyn Nets were 2-5 in their first seven games, and the franchise looked nothing like a championship contender. The team fired head coach Steve Nash, which left Jacque Vaughn as the interim head coach. Less than two weeks later, they removed the interim tag and named...
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford (ankle) questionable for Wizards on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gafford's availability is currently in question after Chicago's big man suffered a recent right ankle sprain. Expect Rui Hachimura to see more minutes if Gafford is ruled out against a Chicago team ranked 20th in defensive rating.
WASHINGTON, DC

