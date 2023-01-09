Read full article on original website
Ham
4d ago
All I heard was cop-splanning. And new haven police department, will go down in history as the worst police department in C.T. Always something with them, and that cop in that vegas crash hasnt been sentenced yet. You and I would of been doing time.
Reply(1)
5
TRUSTNO_ONE715
4d ago
Is not the EMT fault is the New heaven police department especially the on that was drinking the Paddy wagon.. in those in booking didn't care about that man injury.. they all should be held accountable for their actions.. it doesn't matter what crime he committed but he's still a human being..
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
5 New Haven officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox in June 2022 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van […]
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
East Hartford Man Accused Of Shooting Woman In Front Of Kids
An East Hartford man who had to be talked out of his house after allegedly shooting a woman during a domestic violence incident is behind bars. The incident took place around 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Lafayette Ave. in East Hartford. East Hartford police responded to the home and...
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
darientimes.com
Police: Man surrenders after driving gunman who shot at West Haven undercover cop
WEST HAVEN — Local police say they have apprehended a man who was involved in a shooting targeting an undercover officer. Harvey Nelson, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his role in the incident, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla, public information officer for the West Haven Police Department. Bond for that offense was set at $500,000. Nelson was also wanted on other charges at the time of his arrest, Buturla said.
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say they are investigating a shots fired...
Eyewitness News
Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
darientimes.com
Norwalk men apprehended after shooting at person on Garner Street
NORWALK — Two men who shot at a person late Friday night were apprehended Wednesday, according to local police. Desmond McFarlane, 25, and Troy Leigh Robert Brannen, 26, both of Norwalk, were charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm, police said. Bond was set at $200,000.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Know Him? Bank In Coventry Robbed, Police Searching For Suspect
Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance footage robbing a bank in Coventry. The robbery happened on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 11 a.m. at the Key Bank located at 3534 Main St. (Route 31), according to Coventry Police. The suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage,...
Comments / 10