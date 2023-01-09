ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to get a good deal on a flight in 2023

By CBS Boston
 2 days ago

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- These gray and cold winter days have lots of us dreaming of a vacation getaway. Like everything else these days, getting there will be pricier this year. But experts say there are a few tips to stretch your travel dollar.

  • Choose the right day to fly

Kyle Potter of Thrifty Traveler said the idea that travelers get the best deals when they call to book on a Tuesday is a myth.

"That's not how it works, what really tends to matter is the day that you actually get on the plane," he said.

Potter's research shows Sunday, Monday, and Friday are the busiest days and airlines charge more. The cheapest days to fly are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

"That in many cases is the key to saving hundreds of dollars," he said.

  • Beware when booking for a group

Airlines often have limited numbers of the cheapest seats. If you are booking a group of four or six and they only have two seats left at the lowest price, they are going to bump your entire group to the higher rate.

Potter said you might want to research fares in smaller groups and consider booking separately.

"It can be a little bit of a headache, but if you know what you are getting into and feel like the price is worth it, the savings that you get by doing this, there's no question that you can come out far, far ahead."

Potter said he doesn't advise doing this if you are traveling with kids because you may not get seats together.

  • Consider Europe in the winter or spring

According to Potter, there is a lot of competition out of Logan for European flights and if you are willing to travel between January and April, you could find some great deals.

"We found flights from Boston to Dublin for $354 round trip, Boston to Rome for $451, and Boston to Copenhagen nonstop, roundtrip for under $400," he said. "The deals are out there."

If your heart is set on Europe in the Summer, be prepared to pay a premium.

Potter said airlines have gone on a hiring streak which should mean fewer delays and cancellations due to staffing issues.

