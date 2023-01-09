Read full article on original website
redoakexpress.com
MCDC looking at Red Oak housing incentives
In 2022, members of the Montgomery County Development Corporation (MCDC) continued to make strides to better the county. MCDC Director Steve Adams recently updated members of the Red Oak City Council and Montgomery County Board of Supervisors on the last year’s progress. Adams said over the course of the...
redoakexpress.com
Swearing in
Montgomery County’s auditor, recorder, and treasurer, swore in their respective deputies at the regular Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. County Auditor Jill Ozuna swore in deputy auditor Kathy Burson. Recorder Carleen Bruning swore in deputy recorder Erin DeKay, and Treasurer Jackie Porter swore in deputy treasurer Heather Deitering.
redoakexpress.com
Council updated on rental inspection program
The Red Oak City Council heard an update from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on its rental inspection program. SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy spoke before the council at its regular meeting on Jan. 3. McCurdy said the city of Red Oak was having discussions about rental properties in 2014, and SWIPCO at around that time had completed a housing study in Red Oak.
