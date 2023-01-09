ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripp County, SD

drgnews.com

Rosebud woman sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rosebud woman charged with Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on January 4, 2023, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno. Kendall Logan, age 29, was sentenced to one year in federal prison, followed by...
ROSEBUD, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother

A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hope Center in Rapid City plans to expand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the Hope Center in Rapid City sees more and more visitors in need. In response, the homeless facility is looking to expand. When the Hope Center opened, it saw about 20 visitors a day. Eleven years later, it sees ten times that – more than 200 people a day.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
K2 Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Heartwarming Photo

The Wyoming Highway Patrol just shared a photo to Facebook that is sure to put a smile on some of your faces. "Recently, Trooper McMaster was conducting a welfare check that led him to the Cowboy Church near Beulah, Wyoming. When he arrived, he found Trey, a young boy who...
BEULAH, WY
pv-magazine-usa.com

The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction

South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
solarpowerworldonline.com

National Grid Renewables building South Dakota’s largest solar project

National Grid Renewables started on-site construction at its Wild Springs Solar Project in Pennington County, South Dakota. Wild Springs, the largest solar energy project in South Dakota to date, is a 128-MWAC solar project located in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) with a 114-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Baby Boy Beau Adkinson | 2023

Baby Boy Beau Adkinson, stillborn infant, entered the Spirit World on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Monument Health Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Baby Beau is survived by his mother, Aliyah Rousseau of White Horse and father, Logan Adkinson of Pierre, SD. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Rooks...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snowfall for some tomorrow morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base

In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
RAPID CITY, SD
monument.health

Monument Health surgeon performs 1,500th surgery using da Vinci robotic surgery platform

Rapid City, S.D. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Robert Santa-Cruz, M.D., Urologist with Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, 5th Street, reached a major milestone after he performed his 1,500th procedure using the da Vinci robotic surgical system. Intuitive, the company that produces the da Vinci robot, presented him with an award for this milestone achievement.

