Rosebud woman sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rosebud woman charged with Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on January 4, 2023, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno. Kendall Logan, age 29, was sentenced to one year in federal prison, followed by...
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother
A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
What happened the night of August 24, 2020? Law enforcement takes the stand Tuesday in a Rapid City triple homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After taking Monday to gather jurors for the case, opening statements got underway on Tuesday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, who faces life in prison for three counts of first-degree murder if convicted. Opening statements. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen gave the statement for...
Animals rescued last week are being taken care of by a nearby sanctuary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was charged with 13 counts of animal neglect last Friday, after several horses were found dead on his property last week. South Dakota state law makes a clear distinction between animal neglect, and animal cruelty, the latter being the intentional...
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Hope Center in Rapid City plans to expand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the Hope Center in Rapid City sees more and more visitors in need. In response, the homeless facility is looking to expand. When the Hope Center opened, it saw about 20 visitors a day. Eleven years later, it sees ten times that – more than 200 people a day.
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Heartwarming Photo
The Wyoming Highway Patrol just shared a photo to Facebook that is sure to put a smile on some of your faces. "Recently, Trooper McMaster was conducting a welfare check that led him to the Cowboy Church near Beulah, Wyoming. When he arrived, he found Trey, a young boy who...
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
National Grid Renewables building South Dakota’s largest solar project
National Grid Renewables started on-site construction at its Wild Springs Solar Project in Pennington County, South Dakota. Wild Springs, the largest solar energy project in South Dakota to date, is a 128-MWAC solar project located in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) with a 114-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
Baby Boy Beau Adkinson | 2023
Baby Boy Beau Adkinson, stillborn infant, entered the Spirit World on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Monument Health Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Baby Beau is survived by his mother, Aliyah Rousseau of White Horse and father, Logan Adkinson of Pierre, SD. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Rooks...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base
In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
Monument Health surgeon performs 1,500th surgery using da Vinci robotic surgery platform
Rapid City, S.D. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Robert Santa-Cruz, M.D., Urologist with Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, 5th Street, reached a major milestone after he performed his 1,500th procedure using the da Vinci robotic surgical system. Intuitive, the company that produces the da Vinci robot, presented him with an award for this milestone achievement.
