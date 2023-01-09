ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Carleton College student struck by car while walking near crosswalk

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 2 days ago

Northfield police responded to a car-pedestrian accident Monday morning involving a 22-year old Carleton College student and a 79-year old Northfield driver. The incident happened on Highway 19 and Second Street East in Northfield, where Lucklita Theng was crossing Highway 19 near a crosswalk.

The driver, Sandra Evelyn Titus, a Northfield resident, was heading westbound in a 2019 Toyota RAV4 when her vehicle struck the pedestrian. Northfield Area Fire and Rescue and Northfield Ambulance arrived at the scene and provided immediate care for Theng, who was transported to the hospital. Theng's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The car's driver, Titus, was uninjured.

In a letter to Carleton community members sent out Monday, Carolyn H. Livingston, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, wrote: "I write to share the good news that the student who was involved in this morning’s accident is in good condition after experiencing minor injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital later today. We are all grateful for this positive outcome."

The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the crash investigation. Preliminary information will be released through the State Patrol. Sgt. Troy Christianson said the crash investigation would take about four weeks to process.

Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said that even though Minnesota law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and at intersections, pedestrians must always pay attention to motorists. "The laws of physics will win," he said.

Comments / 0

 

