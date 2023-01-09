ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint mayor sued for $10 million by former fire chief who says he was fired for not lying

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Raymond Barton — the former Flint fire chief — was fired when he says, he refused to lie for Mayor Sheldon Neely. "Mr. Barton is a well-respected member of our community," said his attorney Arnold Reed. "He has been a member of this community pretty much since the second grade. He is loved, he is very well respected, he has given his life to public service."
FLINT, MI
WNEM

New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned

Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says

Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Fire stirs conversation of blight removal in Buena Vista Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire destroyed what many considered to be an eyesore in Buena Vista Township over the weekend. The former Welcome Inn was scheduled to be demolished later this year, thanks to a federal grant secured by Congressman Dan Kildee in December of 2022. Many are wondering...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Water rescue underway on Saginaw River in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A water rescue is currently underway on the Saginaw River in Saginaw. The incident took place near Fordney Street and Rust Road about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Witnesses at the scene told TV5 a man jumped off the bridge and into the river.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening. A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control. A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black...
ITHACA, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th

GENESEE COUNTY, MI

