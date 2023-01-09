Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Related
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Groundbreaking to be held for new homes in Hillsboro
The groundbreaking of 18 new homes in Hillsboro is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to Habitat for Humanity. The construction comes courtesy of a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and donations from hundreds of individuals looking to address the growing housing crisis, says a press release from the nonprofit’s Portland chapter.
New round of relief funds coming to Portland cannabis businesses, workers
Another round of relief funds will soon be available for Portland cannabis businesses and their workers as the industry continues to face inflation, theft and decreased sales.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill
The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
KXL
Vancouver Council Endorses Housing Levy
(Vancouver, WA) — Vancouver City Council is endorsing Proposition 3, the Affordable Housing Levy that’s on the February 14th Special Election ballot. The measure would raise 10-million dollars a year for 10 years. The money would fund rent assistance, construct affordable homes, add shelter beds and help 150 families purchase homes. It would replace the City’s expiring affordable housing tax levy. It would cost the owner of a 500-thousand home 150 dollars a year in additional property taxes.
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard
All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
WWEEK
We Asked City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez How He’ll Handle the Crises Facing the Fire Bureau
City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez was on the job for less than a week when Mayor Ted Wheeler handed him a gift basket of city bureaus in crisis: the fire department and the bureau that handles 911 calls. It’s an apt reward for a politician who campaigned on a platform of...
kptv.com
New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
Months after not being paid, a former Fred Meyer employee is still trying to get his money
Back in November, Oregon Fred Meyer employees filed a class action lawsuit claiming some workers weren't receiving paychecks.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
23 ways to experience hygge in Portland
This Danish concept emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler strips troubled city bureau of more programs
A troubled Portland city bureau long plagued by personnel and performance issues is losing some of its few remaining programs as officials move to dramatically overhaul city government and revamp sagging municipal services. Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed the Office of Community & Civic Life to transfer its liquor, cannabis...
WWEEK
We Asked Portland-Area Lawmakers What They Think the Chances Are City Hall Will Get Its Agenda Funded in Salem
WW first reported Jan. 8 that three of the city of Portland’s five state lobbyists were departing shortly before the legislative session kicks off Jan. 17—a blow to the city’s ambitious legislative agenda. While the reasons behind two of the departures aren’t entirely clear, sources familiar with...
Comments / 0