Portland, OR

beavertonvalleytimes.com

Groundbreaking to be held for new homes in Hillsboro

The groundbreaking of 18 new homes in Hillsboro is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to Habitat for Humanity. The construction comes courtesy of a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and donations from hundreds of individuals looking to address the growing housing crisis, says a press release from the nonprofit’s Portland chapter.
HILLSBORO, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill

The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Vancouver Council Endorses Housing Levy

(Vancouver, WA) — Vancouver City Council is endorsing Proposition 3, the Affordable Housing Levy that’s on the February 14th Special Election ballot. The measure would raise 10-million dollars a year for 10 years. The money would fund rent assistance, construct affordable homes, add shelter beds and help 150 families purchase homes. It would replace the City’s expiring affordable housing tax levy. It would cost the owner of a 500-thousand home 150 dollars a year in additional property taxes.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR

