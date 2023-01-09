Significance of Expanding Antiamyloid Therapy Class, Toolbox to Treat Alzheimer: Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC

Read full article on original website
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
The FDA has greenlit the drug developed by the Tokyo, Japan, company Eisai in partnership with America's Biogen. It slowed Alzheimer's by around 27 percent over 18 months.
The death of a participant in a clinical trial of an antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which is now under consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration, may be linked to the experimental drug, a new report shows.
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for the Alzheimer's disease drug Lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline.
The investigational drug lecanemab slowed clinical decline in participants with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease by 27% after 18 months of treatment compared with participants who received a placebo, a phase 3 clinical trial has reported. The results of the “Clarity AD” trial of 1,795 participants were published Jan. 5 in...
(WOLF) — The Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research. In Pennsylvania there are over 280 thousand people living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Over a recent 20-year period, deaths from heart disease went down 7.3%, while...
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a promising medication for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease but it may be too expensive for many households to afford. The drug, lacanemab, to be sold as Leqembi, is the second medication approved for Alzheimer’s disease that targets the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease.
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC. [LISTEN TIME: 14 minutes]. A special episode of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service.
