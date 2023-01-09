ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Commentator Accuses Prince Harry of Leaving Princess Diana’s ‘most attractive quality’ While Comparing Her to Meghan Markle

In Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry drew similarities between his wife Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana. The Duke believes that the former American actress is akin to the late Princess of Wales, as she has the same compassion, empathy, confidence, and warmth. He also reflected on how the Duchess went through the same media trial and atrocities by the royal family members as his mother.
netflixjunkie.com

After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources

Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
The List

Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle

With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
