ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dennis Allen says he expects to return as Saints head coach for 2023

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiswU_0k8gg9Oa00

Buckle up for another year of the Dennis Allen experience. Allen spoke with local media on Monday and said he expects to return as the New Orleans Saints head coach in 2023, saying “That’s the indication I’ve been given” from ownership and the front office. Allen added that he’s aware the 7-10 final tally was beneath their expectations, but that he’s excited for the challenge of improving their team.

When asked whether he plans to make changes to the coaching staff and the state of the roster, Allen replied that he and Loomis haven’t met with other team decision-makers to shape their offseason plan just yet. They’re taking their time in these final evaluations. The future for embattled starters like Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston can wait, as can the job security of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Hey, they have time. It’s not like they have a playoff game to prepare for. And choosing to retain Allen means many other assistant coaches will probably be returning, too. We should anticipate some shakeups at the coordinator spots and maybe some position groups, but nothing earthshaking.

So we’ll see how things develop in the days and weeks ahead. But it doesn’t appear swift changes are coming for New Orleans.

Comments / 1

Related
atozsports.com

Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up

Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Thomas Davis gives powerful endorsement of Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks even has former Carolina Panthers players willing to run through a wall for him. After the Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints, franchise great Thomas Davis dropped the latest endorsement for Wilks—who will be vying for the team’s head-coaching position. The former linebacker swooped upon the comment section in the Panthers’ Instagram post of Wilks talking to his players following the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy