Dennis Allen says he expects to return as Saints head coach for 2023

Buckle up for another year of the Dennis Allen experience. Allen spoke with local media on Monday and said he expects to return as the New Orleans Saints head coach in 2023, saying “That’s the indication I’ve been given” from ownership and the front office. Allen added that he’s aware the 7-10 final tally was beneath their expectations, but that he’s excited for the challenge of improving their team.

When asked whether he plans to make changes to the coaching staff and the state of the roster, Allen replied that he and Loomis haven’t met with other team decision-makers to shape their offseason plan just yet. They’re taking their time in these final evaluations. The future for embattled starters like Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston can wait, as can the job security of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Hey, they have time. It’s not like they have a playoff game to prepare for. And choosing to retain Allen means many other assistant coaches will probably be returning, too. We should anticipate some shakeups at the coordinator spots and maybe some position groups, but nothing earthshaking.

So we’ll see how things develop in the days and weeks ahead. But it doesn’t appear swift changes are coming for New Orleans.