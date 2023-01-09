ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue

As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
TechRadar

Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us

Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
nextbigfuture.com

AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters

The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
marktechpost.com

Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model

Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
CoinDesk

What’s the Relationship Between Crypto and AI? Is There Any?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The past six months has been a banner stretch for the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Image processors such as Midjourney and text generators including ChatGPT have sparked immense public fascination and debate. Unlike the promise of self-driving cars, these applications seem ready for real commercial deployment.
AUSTIN, TX
Digital Trends

We now know the eye-watering price of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 gaming laptops

Nvidia’s upcoming mobile GPU range is on the way, and soon, laptops equipped with an RTX 4090 will be out in the wild. Unfortunately, they won’t be cheap. We’ve just spotted one such laptop, and the price is downright terrifying. If not for the portability factor of laptops, you might be better off just buying a desktop graphics card instead.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy