AI will increasingly take over from humans but a surprising flaw could save us from being replaced, expert reveals
AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, but human flaws could save us from being obsolete, one expert has revealed. Most people worldwide have come across some form of artificial intelligence (AI). Such technology has become ubiquitous in everyday living – from Apple's Siri to your favorite website's...
ZDNet
Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue
As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
TechRadar
Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us
Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
A drone that never lands? Scientists in China test lasers to keep drones aloft 'forever'
The method would charge drones while their airborne, meaning they would never have to land.
Scientists are discovering stuff that is so freaking big — and so crazy small — that they had to come up with 2 new units of measurement.
Forget millimeters and megatons: We now live in a universe that is measured by ronnas and quettas.
ChatGPT is coming for classrooms, hospitals, marketing departments, and everything else as the next great startup boom emerges
Generative AI is the new buzzy tech term. Startups are already raising money using it for everything from content creation to diagnosing a patient.
CoinDesk
What’s the Relationship Between Crypto and AI? Is There Any?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The past six months has been a banner stretch for the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Image processors such as Midjourney and text generators including ChatGPT have sparked immense public fascination and debate. Unlike the promise of self-driving cars, these applications seem ready for real commercial deployment.
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
Digital Trends
We now know the eye-watering price of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 gaming laptops
Nvidia’s upcoming mobile GPU range is on the way, and soon, laptops equipped with an RTX 4090 will be out in the wild. Unfortunately, they won’t be cheap. We’ve just spotted one such laptop, and the price is downright terrifying. If not for the portability factor of laptops, you might be better off just buying a desktop graphics card instead.
