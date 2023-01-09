ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evqhN_0k8gewC000

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare , Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes . The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.

However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly after relocating to North America, and inked a deal with Netflix worth a reported $100m.

After noting how “critics say the Duke and Duchess are cashing in on their royal titles while they still can,” Cooper asked Prince Harry: “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?”

Harry replied: “And what difference would that make?”

“One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that OK, fine, you want to move to California, you want to step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you’ve had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately,” the 60 Minutes correspondent said.

“And every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry responded. “You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain.’ But it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold.”

Despite stepping back from the royal family in 2020, the couple has continued to use the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they received from Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2018.

Since then, there’s been much public outcry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles, as well as speculation over the titles their two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one – will inherit.

A recent YouGov survey, which was conducted in December 2022, found that nearly half of the British public believed Prince Harry should have his title removed following his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan revealed that their eldest son Archie did not receive a royal title when he was born in 2019. “They were saying they didn’t want him [Archie] to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she explained. “This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I was going, hold on for a second.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Harry and Meghan’s two children inherited the right to be a HRH (His or Her Royal Highness), with Archie a prince and Lilibet a princess. However, Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles have yet to be updated on the royal family’s website. The Sussexes also stopped using their HRH designations when they stepped down from royal duties.

Now, it’s been reported that King Charles will wait for Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before he decides whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will inherit titles.

Prince Harry has made many claims about both his father, King Charles II, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, in his forthcoming memoir. In an excerpt of the book, which was leaked ahead of its publication date, Harry writes that King Charles asked him and William not to “make my final years a misery” at Prince Philip’s funeral in March 2021.

“Please boys,” Harry quotes Charles as saying after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle, “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday evening, Prince Harry discussed his two main criticisms of his father surrounding “intimacy and communication problems”.

“He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time,” Harry said. “Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry described an altercation he had with Prince William at Nottingham Cottage in 2019, in which the Prince of Wales allegedly grabbed Harry by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground.

Comments / 65

just an observer
3d ago

Well, Harry, if you are truly a man, who wants to leave his home country & be totally independent as you claim; then give up royal titles and live your lives, like everyone else. Quit using the titles for fame and fortune. I think you’ll find out how much Meg really loves YOU and not the royalty, when you do this. You also live in the US now and we don’t have those titles here. Bashing your family and your wife throwing her family away, will leave you both VERY INDEPENDENT!

Reply
42
Sharon Anderson
3d ago

They are making money off their titles, plus making money off his late mom, using a interview that should of never been, they did not want it to air on the crown, but it was ok to make them money, Markle is nothing like Princess Di, she may convince Harry, but not the public! I not British, but I think they should move to another Country, we don’t want them in the US, you don’t tear your family down, and then want forgiveness, she needs to start at her own family.

Reply(1)
28
just an observer
3d ago

Harry, if you were a real man, you’d not be bashing & making money off of the titles. You’ve left your home country, talked poorly of your family & your wife has pooped on her own family and yours. You got what you wanted; freedom and independence. Now, it’s time to just be Harry and Megan; folks like the rest of us Americans. Get real jobs and do something for others; such as our homeless veterans, elderly with pensions-who can’t make ends meet from the inflation and others who are lacking out on the streets. That’s what would make your mother proud. She was loving and humble & gave selflessly. She never bragged on herself or put others down. She also would NEVER have done that disrespectful curtsy, that your wife did on Netflix, to the Queen. Honor your mother and stop the nonsense.

Reply(2)
29
Related
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
The Independent

Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal

The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Says Prince Harry Is “Embarrassing and Humiliating His Family” Amid Shocking Book Tour on ‘The View’

As Prince Harry continues the media tour for his tell-all autobiography, Spare, the ladies of The View are weighing in on the bombshell claims he’s made about the rest of the royal family. The conversation was sparked during a Hot Topics segment about a recent op-ed from Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis, who warned Harry that she “regrets going public with allegations against her family” in her 1992 “controversial” autobiography, The Way I See It. “There’s so many families across the world that are dealing with blended marriages, that are dealing with uniting children, that are dealing with affairs and messy divorces and trauma and sibling...
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
The Independent

‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower

Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy