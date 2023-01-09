ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Despite losing Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves to injury, Los Angeles has been hot. It has a five-game winning streak. It has been getting the job done largely with a blistering offense, as it has scored at least 130 points in four of its last nine games.

The Nuggets are in first place in the Western Conference and are tied for the best home record in the NBA at 16-3. Center Nikola Jokic is putting together another phenomenal season by averaging 25.3 points on 61.3% shooting, 10.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Jan. 9, 2023
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Nuggets injury report

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are probable, Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) is questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) are out.

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture), Jeff Green (left finger sprain/hand fracture) and Peyton Watson (left adductor strain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

  • G – Dennis Schroder
  • G – Patrick Beverley
  • C – Thomas Bryant
  • F – Juan Toscano-Anderson
  • F – LeBron James

Nuggets

  • G – Jamal Murray
  • G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • C – Nikola Jokic
  • F – Aaron Gordon
  • F – Michael Porter Jr.

