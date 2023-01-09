For its first store in the U.S., Pas Normal Studios has played up its Danish design-centric roots with help from the Copenhagen-based design team at OEO. As many might expect, the cyclist-friendly apparel’s new boutique offers an American spin on minimalism and cleanliness. Think sleek lines and ample light. Located in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, the Pas Normal Studios outpost is strategically located near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route, a few parks and restaurants. The company’s cofounder and chief creative officer Karl-Oskar Olsen singled out San Francisco’s track record for embracing “the power of cycling” as one of the reasons for starting the brand’s U.S. journey there. This marks the company’s fifth store.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO