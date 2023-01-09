Bad to the bone and electrified is apparently the story…. Dodge has over the years built up a reputation for being the bad boy of the auto industry. At times that reputation has taken a bit of a hit, but despite the mocking coming from those wearing jackets with elbow patches (some of whom are automotive journalists), the brand eventually resurrected its muscle car focus, admirably going in a direction few if any dared even think about. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems to think that era not only isn’t coming to a close, but that the brand is amping the bad-to-the-bone attitude up.

