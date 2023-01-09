Read full article on original website
Best-Selling Electric Vehicles: The Top 8 EVs In America, Ranked
Are you in the market for a new family car? Maybe an electric vehicle as federal EV tax credits kick in for 2022? As more people turn to electric vehicles (EVs), data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book highlights the top-selling EVs in America, and we have to admit, that list is not super surprising.
Kuniskis Says Dodge Is Still A Rebel
Bad to the bone and electrified is apparently the story…. Dodge has over the years built up a reputation for being the bad boy of the auto industry. At times that reputation has taken a bit of a hit, but despite the mocking coming from those wearing jackets with elbow patches (some of whom are automotive journalists), the brand eventually resurrected its muscle car focus, admirably going in a direction few if any dared even think about. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems to think that era not only isn’t coming to a close, but that the brand is amping the bad-to-the-bone attitude up.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend
Choosing your next SUV can be difficult. Here are 3 of the best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Watch Tesla FSD Cause an Eight-Car Pile-Up the Same Day Musk Made it Available to Everyone
Last November, Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving Beta” software would become available to all Tesla owners. Just hours later, news broke that a Tesla Model S had caused an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. The crash sent nine people to the hospital and caused a massive traffic jam as emergency crews had to stop traffic for 90 minutes to bring in ambulances and clear the wrecked cars from the bridge. The driver claimed “Full Self-Driving” was active at the time of the crash.
Jalopnik
At $13,900, Would Buying This 2011 Mercedes E350 4Matic be an Easy Decision?
Mercedes is one of the few manufacturers still offering a station wagon in the U.S., so they must be doing something right. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice E350 has a lot that’s right. Let’s decide if that includes its price. The Agave americana was given the...
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Dominates With 1 Crucial Advantage
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid defeats rivals in one crucial area. See why the Kia Sportage easily pulls ahead of the pack. The post The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Dominates With 1 Crucial Advantage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Porsche Is Reportedly Warming Up to the Idea of Google in its Cars
Porsche may turn to Google to provide the backbone for its infotainment software in future models, Reuters reported Thursday citing a source with knowledge of the German manufacturer’s plans. Up until now, the Stuttgart-based sports car maker has collaborated with the Volkswagen Group’s Cariad unit for software development, but...
Jalopnik
Jaguar Says Farewell to V8 Sports Cars With the F-Type 75
The Jaguar F-Type 75 is officially coming to the U.S. as the British carmaker bids farewell to internal combustion engines and prepares to become an EV-only brand starting in 2025. The 2024 F-Type 75 and R 75 will constitute the final model year of the F-Type. Many of Jaguar’s iconic...
Jalopnik
Cadillac Unveils its New V-LMDh Prototype Liveries Ahead of the Rolex 24
It is less than a month away from the competitive debut of IMSA’s next-generation GTP sports prototype category. The Rolex 24 at Daytona will see several brand-new race cars take to the legendary speedway’s 3.56-mile road course, including the Cadillac V-LMDh. Three Cadillacs will attempt to win overall honors at the 24-hour race at the end of January. Much is already known about the program, like the teams operating the prototypes and their drivers. However, it wasn’t precisely known what the cars would look like in race trim.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Completely Sold Out
One of a few new Ford F-150 models debuting for the 2023 model year, the Rattler was positioned as a budget off-roader – something that isn’t terribly common in today’s automotive market. Slotting in the F-150 lineup beneath the Tremor and Raptor, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler offers quite a bit of content for the money, and as such, most expected it to be a popular offering once order banks opened up. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened, as the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is completely sold out.
I drove the new Seat Ateca Xperience – in a sea of family SUVs it stands out with sharp looks & impressive practicality
WHEN this Seat Ateca turned up with the personalised plate A77ECA, I wasn’t sure how to feel about it. Firstly, I’ve got to be one of the only people with what is probably a quite expensive personal plate on a £26k family SUV. Second, I’ve always thought...
