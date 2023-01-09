On the basis of geography, the market for global platelet aggregation devices is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on regions, North America is anticipated to have the major market share in the predicted period due to the rising prevalence of prolonged and disorders of bleeding and the increasing geriatric or the elderly population in this region, mainly in the United States. For example, devices for platelet aggregation are a lot used for the treatment in cardiovascular and bleeding disorders. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an approximate 85% of the geriatric population in the U.S suffers from at least one chronic illness, and 60% have at least two of them. This consecutively, is anticipated to raise the need for the devices in platelet aggregation in this region.

