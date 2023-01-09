Read full article on original website
Mapping out an end to the Covid PHE
With help from Ben Leonard and Alice Miranda Ollstein. GETTING READY FOR THE END OF A CRISIS — Senior Biden officials are targeting an end to the emergency designation for Covid as soon as the spring, POLITICO’s Adam Cancyrn reports. The decision, which has not yet been finalized...
Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
The dispute about delivering bad medical news
Doctors are at odds with some patient advocates and HHS over a congressional directive aimed at ensuring patients get their medical test results as soon as they’re ready. The physicians say their patients are getting bad news via patient portals before they can explain them since HHS mandated the immediate disclosure of results, implementing a provision in the 21st Century Cures Act that bars providers from restricting patients’ access to their medical information.
Next frontier in the abortion wars: Your local CVS
The emerging strategy could further limit the Biden administration’s already limited policy.
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
Pepsi, Coke soda pricing targeted in new federal probe
The FTC probe comes as the agency looks to dust off a decades old, but long dormant price-discrimination law.
Demystifying AI's role in healthcare to reassure new providers – and old pros
A new study of more than 500 medical students, published in Academic Radiology, found students think emerging technology like AI will reduce job prospects for pathology, diagnostic radiology and anesthesiology. Not only is this perception untrue, experts say, but it is likely to be dangerous for the global healthcare industry....
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
EarlyBirds Can Help with Retail E Commerce Innovation such as Capability Mapping
EarlyBirds, has created open innovation ecosystem platform with services where innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can meet and collaborate to discover ways to accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can help with retail e-commerce innovation, such as capability mapping.
Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Upsurge Forecast Report 2026 with Latest Industry Developements 2023 | Sysmex Corporation, WerfenLife SA, Siemens Healthineers, Sentinel Ch. SpA
On the basis of geography, the market for global platelet aggregation devices is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on regions, North America is anticipated to have the major market share in the predicted period due to the rising prevalence of prolonged and disorders of bleeding and the increasing geriatric or the elderly population in this region, mainly in the United States. For example, devices for platelet aggregation are a lot used for the treatment in cardiovascular and bleeding disorders. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an approximate 85% of the geriatric population in the U.S suffers from at least one chronic illness, and 60% have at least two of them. This consecutively, is anticipated to raise the need for the devices in platelet aggregation in this region.
CERSI Summit: Wider use of real-world evidence continues to face hurdles
The widespread use of real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decisions continues to face challenges, including problems with data quality and methodologies, and a disconnect between the endpoints used by regulators and the information collected in clinical practice, according to panelists at the 2023 Innovations in Regulatory Science Summit sponsored by the UCSF-Stanford Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSI).
Gamers rise up
If you’re interested in the landscape of the virtual future — not just in theory, but how it’s really taking shape now — you need to be paying attention to video games. We’re far beyond the point where gaming can be treated as a novelty or...
Seniors shrug off White House urgent pleas to get vaccinated as new variant spreads
The Biden administration is forwarding lists of senior facilities with zero people vaccinated to state regulators for review and possible penalties.
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
Blue Yonder Empowers Retailers with Supply Chain Powered Commerce at NRF 2023
Blue Yonder’s end-to-end retail platform features unified commerce success stories with Foot Locker, PVH, Tailored Brands, Urban Outfitters, and Walgreens. As consumer shopping habits continue to transform both online and in stores, retailers need real-time data and intelligent insights to quickly adapt and fulfill at accelerated speed. At the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023: Retail’s Big Show Jan. 15-17, 2023, in New York City, Blue Yonder will showcase how it is powering seamless global commerce through connected, customer-centric supply chains, helping retailers keep their promises to shoppers; this means shoppers can locate the right product at the right time – at the right price – while lowering the cost to serve for the retailer.
