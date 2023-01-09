ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

5 Bold Canadiens Predictions for 2023

The Montreal Canadiens have hit the halfway point of the 2022-23 season and while their overall record is better than last year at this time, it’s clear the team is still suffering through rebuilding pains and the roster remains a work in progress with significant holes to fill. The...
News 4 Buffalo

Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
LEWISTON, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers

Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

OTTAWA 67'S RELEASE UPDATE ON HABS PROSPECT VINZENZ ROHRER AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED ON WEDNESDAY

The Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League released an update on Thursday on Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer after he was taken to hospital on Wednesday night. "Vinzenz Rohrer underwent a series of evaluations at the hospital and was released late Wednesday night. He is in good spirits and is now resting at home. He will be out indefinitely." The 67's said.
FOX Sports

Lightning host the Canucks after Kucherov's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (17-20-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning's 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay has gone 16-4-1 in...
TAMPA, FL

