South Bend, IN

Is Notre Dame a top 10 team entering 2023? 247Sports doesn’t think so

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
As the college football season is set to finish this evening with tcu facing Georgia in the college football playoff finale, it’s that time to look ahead at who will challenge to be in the game next year.

For Notre Dame, they are losing some stars (tight end Michael Mayer, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and safety Brandon Joseph) while they found a big time up-grade at quarterback with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman.

The player movement has many believing that the Irish will contend for a CFP spot but it seems like 247Sports isn’t thinking the same way. They released their way-too-early top 25 today and they ranked Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame 13th.

It seems a bit low considering they have made an upgrade at the most important position with plenty of returning stars (cornerback Ben Morrison, offensive tackles joe alt and Blake Fisher). The highest vote they received was 10th, with is right around where they should have been rated.

has more questions than the Irish, they were ranked 12th. Clemson had an up-and-down year and “return” their starting quarterback who just started his first game. The Tigers were 11th while Oregon did make sense to me at 10.Bo Nix returning helps while a big time recruiting class is on their way to Eugene.

It’s obvious that this could change, with the second signing period and more player movement in the transfer portal but having Notre Dame at 13, even right now, is too low. Find out below where every team 247Sports ranked ended up.

#25 Tulane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4TiD_0k8gZ0lo00
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave place kicker Valentino Ambrosio (43) reacts after kicking the winning extra point against the USC Trojans in the fourth quarter in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QLxN_0k8gZ0lo00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#23 Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtY0P_0k8gZ0lo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAvqI_0k8gZ0lo00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#21 South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RXBo_0k8gZ0lo00

Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRD6i_0k8gZ0lo00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

#19 UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpOVL_0k8gZ0lo00
November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carl Jones Jr. (35) celebrates after recovering the football on a fumble by the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

#18 Oregon State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBrnD_0k8gZ0lo00
Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) runs after a catch against during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

#17 Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nkecd_0k8gZ0lo00
Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the ball past Baylor Bears linebacker Jackie Marshall (35) and Dillon Doyle (5) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cag2w_0k8gZ0lo00
Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) shake hands after a play against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#15 TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyiBU_0k8gZ0lo00
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#14 Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCfgs_0k8gZ0lo00
Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players stand with fans for The Eyes of Texas after a loss against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45q8Ju_0k8gZ0lo00
Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcjtF_0k8gZ0lo00
Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws an orange after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHkpu_0k8gZ0lo00

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

#10 Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoaR0_0k8gZ0lo00
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes to the field with his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

#9 Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksqq5_0k8gZ0lo00
Washington’s Wayne Taulapapa, center, runs for a first quarter touchdown against Oregon Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon

#8 USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Eywi_0k8gZ0lo00
Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

#7 LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YP0v2_0k8gZ0lo00
Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 8929

#6 Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnMM5_0k8gZ0lo00
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) catches a pass. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Fsu V Oklahoma Second Half495

#5 Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bljfv_0k8gZ0lo00
Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with his team after the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWATh_0k8gZ0lo00
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates after coming up with an interception on a tipped pass in the first quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College. Hes Dr 102922 Psuosu

#3 Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bzni_0k8gZ0lo00
TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) tries to break away from Michigan Makari Paige (7) past during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. 2022-12-31-tcu-miller

#2 Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42A4pp_0k8gZ0lo00
Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) breaks a tackle attempt by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Ladarius Tennison (13) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

#1 Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhqF2_0k8gZ0lo00
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. 2022-12-31-georgia-milton

