Is Notre Dame a top 10 team entering 2023? 247Sports doesn’t think so
By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
As the college football season is set to finish this evening with tcu facing Georgia in the college football playoff finale, it’s that time to look ahead at who will challenge to be in the game next year.
The player movement has many believing that the Irish will contend for a CFP spot but it seems like 247Sports isn’t thinking the same way. They released their way-too-early top 25 today and they ranked Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame 13th.
It seems a bit low considering they have made an upgrade at the most important position with plenty of returning stars (cornerback Ben Morrison, offensive tackles joe alt and Blake Fisher). The highest vote they received was 10th, with is right around where they should have been rated.
has more questions than the Irish, they were ranked 12th. Clemson had an up-and-down year and “return” their starting quarterback who just started his first game. The Tigers were 11th while Oregon did make sense to me at 10.Bo Nix returning helps while a big time recruiting class is on their way to Eugene.
It’s obvious that this could change, with the second signing period and more player movement in the transfer portal but having Notre Dame at 13, even right now, is too low. Find out below where every team 247Sports ranked ended up.
Contact/Follow us@IrishWireNDon Twitter, and like our page onFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are officially college football champions once again. The sport's juggernaut blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to finish the season 15-0 on Monday night. There's a reason why Smart's Dawgs are back-to-back champs. Smart told ESPN's Holly Rowe ...
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot. The Indy Star...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban might be second-guessing his decision to appear on ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU. With the Bulldogs absolutely dominating the Horned Frogs in the first half, ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack spoke to how...
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
On the heels of Caden Jones‘ Jan. 7 commitment, the Florida Gators have moved up in 247Sports’ 2023 recruting rankings, going from No. 13 to No. 11. They jumped over Texas A&M and Oregon on their way to their new ranking. Jones announced his commitment at the All-American...
Georgia demolished TCU 65-7 in last night's national championship. This welcomed an era of Way-Too-Early rankings for the coming 2023 college season, which Athlon was happy to partake in. The latest prominent analyst to offer their premature rankings was Joel Klatt of Fox Sports. ...
Florida football saw a handful of recruits enroll early into the university last weekend, but among the 16 student-athletes named in the incoming class was one glaring omission: blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, the crown jewel of Billy Napier’s 2023 recruiting class. According to the university’s directory, the four-star signal-caller...
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more...
The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The final piece of the Pac-12 conference’s quarterback puzzle fell into place on Monday afternoon when Utah’s Cam Rising announced he would return to the Utes for the 2023 season.
Now, we finally have a really good picture of who will be playing where and likely starting at the end of this offseason.
If you hadn’t taken a look at some of the names, get ready to be impressed.
Bo Nix, Michael Penix and Rising put the NFL draft off for a year to compete one more season in college. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has another year before he’s even eligible for...
Just last month, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his decommitment from from Ohio State. The No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 class, Raiola initially committed to Ohio State back in May. In the days leading up to his decommitment, Raiola removed Ohio State from his social ...
LSU’s depth at the edge took another major hit on Thursday as sophomore linebacker outside linebacker Zavier Carter entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Carter, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, appeared in seven games as a true freshman and...
When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit. Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Edrees Farooq, a 3-star recruit out of Maryland, has narrowed down his options. Four B1G teams are in contention for the services of the 6’0, 180 pound safety. Farooq has offers from 24 schools, across multiple conferences, including schools like Tennessee, Penn State, Maryland, and Arizona. The high school senior announced on Monday that B1G’s Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan, and Penn State made the top 10.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0