Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas lawmakers expect clash over abortion, tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Chamber's agenda focuses on tax, regulation, workforce

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session that opened Monday features corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Mayor Josendale sees a change in attitude

St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale sees an attitude change in St. Joseph. Josendale says he has heard the old drumbeat that St. Joseph as a community has a negative attitude. “Well, you can actually say that about anywhere,” Josendale tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline, “because anytime you go in to a location there are going to be pluses and minuses.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

New order puts Keystone pipeline cleanup under EPA oversight

Owners of the Keystone oil pipeline must complete their cleanup of a massive spill in northern Kansas under oversight of the federal government, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The EPA and TC Energy, which operates the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement last week, according to a news release...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas pursuing new megadeals with semiconductor makers

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Bill would pave way to physical therapy treatment

State Rep. Brenda Shields of St. Joseph wants to make it easier to get physical therapy. Shields says her top piece of legislation this year would cut the regulations associated with receiving physical therapy. “I am really working on open access for our physical therapists so individuals can go see...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man, suffering stab wound, seeks help at St. Joseph convenience store

A St. Joseph man suffered a stabbing wound late Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph police are investigating the stabbing after a man sought help at the Quick Stop Food Store on 2607 Frederick Avenue. The man showed up at the convenience store around five o’clock Sunday afternoon with a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Early morning fire causes property damage

St. Joseph residents were told to avoid the area of 102 North Woodbine road early this morning as the St. Joseph Fire Department handled a structure fire. Officials report the call of the large structure fire came in around 4'o clock this morning. Officials confirm the building was unoccupied and...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

