Read full article on original website
Related
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Kansas lawmakers expect clash over abortion, tax cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
Kansas Chamber's agenda focuses on tax, regulation, workforce
TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session that opened Monday features corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the...
St. Joseph Mayor Josendale sees a change in attitude
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale sees an attitude change in St. Joseph. Josendale says he has heard the old drumbeat that St. Joseph as a community has a negative attitude. “Well, you can actually say that about anywhere,” Josendale tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline, “because anytime you go in to a location there are going to be pluses and minuses.”
Inmate facing Feb. execution has new alibi in quadruple slaying
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by...
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
New order puts Keystone pipeline cleanup under EPA oversight
Owners of the Keystone oil pipeline must complete their cleanup of a massive spill in northern Kansas under oversight of the federal government, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The EPA and TC Energy, which operates the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement last week, according to a news release...
Kansas pursuing new megadeals with semiconductor makers
TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
Kan. teacher shortage: Calls for higher pay, paid student teachers
As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck. “Part of the problem is our salaries in education stink,” said Rick Ginsburg, dean of education at the University of...
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Fewer deer hunters presents new challenges to MO Conservation Department
The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeing a drop in the number of deer hunters. Deer and Elk Program Leader Jason Isabel says looking at the number of deer hunters he sees that it has dropped tremendously over the last decade. "If you look back about 10 years ago was...
Bill would pave way to physical therapy treatment
State Rep. Brenda Shields of St. Joseph wants to make it easier to get physical therapy. Shields says her top piece of legislation this year would cut the regulations associated with receiving physical therapy. “I am really working on open access for our physical therapists so individuals can go see...
Council may hire search firm to help in St. Joseph Chief of Police hire
The city of St. Joseph is still searching for a new police Chief after the retirement of Chris Connally. That search could take its next step tonight. Councilmember Madison Davis says during tonight’s council meeting there will be a vote on whether to approve a search firm to assist in hiring a new Police Chief.
Missouri Western turns in strong defensive effort in win over Fort Hays State Tuesday
The Missouri Western men's basketball team found themselves down 8-2 in the first 2.5 minutes of Tuesday's game against Fort Hays State, but quickly, the Griffons turned the tide. In fact, Missouri Western flat out locked down Fort Hays State for most of the first half. The Griffons held the...
Sheriff IDs St. Joseph man as suspect after woman shot in the leg
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the suspect as Mark Alan Edmundson, 48, of St Joseph. Just after 4 p.m. January 2, Brown County dispatch received a call. of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of US 36 Highway near. Timber, according...
Man, suffering stab wound, seeks help at St. Joseph convenience store
A St. Joseph man suffered a stabbing wound late Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph police are investigating the stabbing after a man sought help at the Quick Stop Food Store on 2607 Frederick Avenue. The man showed up at the convenience store around five o’clock Sunday afternoon with a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.
Early morning fire causes property damage
St. Joseph residents were told to avoid the area of 102 North Woodbine road early this morning as the St. Joseph Fire Department handled a structure fire. Officials report the call of the large structure fire came in around 4'o clock this morning. Officials confirm the building was unoccupied and...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0