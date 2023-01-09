Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Celebration Begins with the Relaunch of the 4th Annual Pruning Contest

Healdsburg, California (January 11, 2023) – Gary Farrell Winery in the Russian River Valley has named Stephanie Wycoff as General Manager, overseeing operations, brand sales and marketing, and direct-to-consumer programs. An experienced winery executive, she comes to Gary Farrell from Crimson Wine Group where she held a number of management positions since joining the company in 2017.

