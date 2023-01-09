ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several decisions to make about their 2023 roster, starting with who's staying and who's going from the 2022 team. The Steelers have a number of free agents on both sides of the football that will need new contracts if they're going to continue their time in Pittsburgh. The team also has a few players who's cap hits take significant spikes next season, meaning decisions need to be made about their future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Multiple NFL Coaches Fired

The day after the NFL regular season ends is always a dreaded day for the coaches on numerous football teams that are thought to have underperformed. The day has been coined "Black Monday" due to the number of coaches that are sent packing.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
FOX Sports

Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts

Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a replacement for Jon Robinson as the Titans' general manager.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy