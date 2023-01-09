Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flightsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Patty Murray sworn in as first-ever female President Pro Tempore
Washington’s Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is now the first woman to serve as Senate President Pro Tempore: The head of the Senate. As one of the longest-serving senators, her fellow Democrats elected her to a key role that places her heartbeats away from the presidency. On Tuesday morning, Murray...
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Kevin McCarthy confirms House panel boot for Schiff, Swalwell and Omar
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed late Monday that he will make good on his pre-midterm pledge to remove three high-profile Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar — from their House committees. McCarthy (R-Calif.) told the Associated Press that he would move to strip the trio of their assignments, following through on a vow of payback for Democrats ousting Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from their panels during the last Congress. Schiff and Swalwell, both from California, would be removed from the House Intelligence Committee while Minnesota’s Omar would be kicked off the House Foreign...
Kevin McCarthy may have just won himself the most dysfunctional Congress ever
Exhausted by the last few days of drama on Capitol Hill, which saw Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California trying and failing to win the House speaker’s gavel 14 times before finally eking out a slim majority late Friday night?. You ain’t seen nothing yet. The unbridled chaos...
Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries are the first Black people in history to be nominated to lead their party in Congress. The post Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries appeared first on NewsOne.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being...
Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez wears baby in carrier during House speaker votes
As the chaos on Capitol Hill over the next speaker of the House of Representatives continues, one Democratic congressman has made sure the three consecutive days of voting doesn’t interfere with his dad duties.On 3 January, Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez and his family arrived at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, where he was expecting to be sworn in for his fourth term as representative of California’s 34th congressional district.“The fam’s in DC! Is it too early to teach my son the ‘I’m just a bill’ song?” tweeted Gomez on Tuesday, just as voting over the next speaker of...
Congressman Gabe Vasquez New Mexico District 2 Proposes No Pay to Congress
Gabe Vasquez proposes: “Mandating Congress Can’t Accept Remuneration. Why should the members holding Congress hostage get paid for not working?” he asked rhetorically. “My bill will make sure that the members responsible for stopping work from happening aren’t getting paid for it.”
US Rep. Doug Lamborn names former state lawmaker Dennis Hisey as district director
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn on Monday appointed as his district director a former Republican state legislator who lost a bid for reelection in November. Dennis Hisey, a former three-term El Paso County commissioner and one-term state senator, will run the district office for the Colorado Springs Republican, who was was sworn in this week to a ninth term representing the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District.
Locally proposed bills for 2023 Wash. legislative session
OLYMPIA - Representative Tom Dent (R–Moses Lake) and Senator Judy Warnick (R–Moses Lake) both have multiple bills proceeding through the Washington Legislature during this year’s legislative session, which began Monday. Dent is working to establish an aviation and aerospace advisory committee, better manage wildfires and manage pesticides...
Washington Examiner
Katie Porter launches campaign for 2024 Senate
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) jumped into the 2024 California Senate race on Tuesday, putting her hat in for the seat held by five-term Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 89, whom some have speculated may retire. Porter's announcement preempted other speculated contenders such as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who had refrained from...
NBCMontana
Capitolized: Montana Freedom Caucus
HELENA, Mont. — The U.S. House of Representatives’ Freedom Caucus, understandably, received quite a lot of airtime last week. Its roughly 30 members — including Montana’s Matt Rosendale — were instrumental in delaying the speakership aspirations of former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, leading to a cascading series of 14 failed attempts to get the votes necessary to put McCarthy in control of the chamber before a 15th vote on Friday gave McCarthy the speaker’s gavel.
Washington Examiner
McMorris Rodgers sponsors bill to rescind hiring 87,000 new IRS agents
(The Center Square) - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, joined other GOP leaders in passing the first bill of the 118th Congress that blocks the Biden administration from hiring 87,000 new IRS agents. McMorris Rodgers said House Resolution 23, titled the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act,...
Health care, housing, infrastructure on Wyden's agenda
SEASIDE — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden came to the Seaside Middle School gymnasium on Saturday for his first in-person town hall in two years of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is your time to educate me,” the Oregon Democrat said. “I want to hear what’s important to you, and no subject is off-limits.”
Washington Examiner
Porter leads Schiff in early look at possible California Senate primary: Poll
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) led Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in a hypothetical 2024 matchup for Senate in California, according to a survey for Porter’s campaign. Porter, who announced her candidacy for Senate Tuesday, topped Schiff 37% to 26% in a hypothetical general election matchup. Porter and Schiff are both Democrats but could face each other in November 2024 under California’s all-party primary system that advances the top two finishers to the general election contest. Schiff is not yet a candidate, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has not revealed her 2024 plans.
MSNBC
Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.11.23
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In a closely watched state Senate special election yesterday, Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse appears to have defeated Republican Kevin Adams, flipping a seat from “red” to “blue.” The results make it far less likely that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be able to advance a proposed abortion ban.
