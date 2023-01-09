ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Kevin McCarthy confirms House panel boot for Schiff, Swalwell and Omar

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed late Monday that he will make good on his pre-midterm pledge to remove three high-profile Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar — from their House committees. McCarthy (R-Calif.) told the Associated Press that he would move to strip the trio of their assignments, following through on a vow of payback for Democrats ousting Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from their panels during the last Congress. Schiff and Swalwell, both from California, would be removed from the House Intelligence Committee while Minnesota’s Omar would be kicked off the House Foreign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez wears baby in carrier during House speaker votes

As the chaos on Capitol Hill over the next speaker of the House of Representatives continues, one Democratic congressman has made sure the three consecutive days of voting doesn’t interfere with his dad duties.On 3 January, Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez and his family arrived at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, where he was expecting to be sworn in for his fourth term as representative of California’s 34th congressional district.“The fam’s in DC! Is it too early to teach my son the ‘I’m just a bill’ song?” tweeted Gomez on Tuesday, just as voting over the next speaker of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

US Rep. Doug Lamborn names former state lawmaker Dennis Hisey as district director

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn on Monday appointed as his district director a former Republican state legislator who lost a bid for reelection in November. Dennis Hisey, a former three-term El Paso County commissioner and one-term state senator, will run the district office for the Colorado Springs Republican, who was was sworn in this week to a ninth term representing the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Washington Examiner

Katie Porter launches campaign for 2024 Senate

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) jumped into the 2024 California Senate race on Tuesday, putting her hat in for the seat held by five-term Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 89, whom some have speculated may retire. Porter's announcement preempted other speculated contenders such as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who had refrained from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBCMontana

Capitolized: Montana Freedom Caucus

HELENA, Mont. — The U.S. House of Representatives’ Freedom Caucus, understandably, received quite a lot of airtime last week. Its roughly 30 members — including Montana’s Matt Rosendale — were instrumental in delaying the speakership aspirations of former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, leading to a cascading series of 14 failed attempts to get the votes necessary to put McCarthy in control of the chamber before a 15th vote on Friday gave McCarthy the speaker’s gavel.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

McMorris Rodgers sponsors bill to rescind hiring 87,000 new IRS agents

(The Center Square) - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, joined other GOP leaders in passing the first bill of the 118th Congress that blocks the Biden administration from hiring 87,000 new IRS agents. McMorris Rodgers said House Resolution 23, titled the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Porter leads Schiff in early look at possible California Senate primary: Poll

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) led Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in a hypothetical 2024 matchup for Senate in California, according to a survey for Porter’s campaign. Porter, who announced her candidacy for Senate Tuesday, topped Schiff 37% to 26% in a hypothetical general election matchup. Porter and Schiff are both Democrats but could face each other in November 2024 under California’s all-party primary system that advances the top two finishers to the general election contest. Schiff is not yet a candidate, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has not revealed her 2024 plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.11.23

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In a closely watched state Senate special election yesterday, Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse appears to have defeated Republican Kevin Adams, flipping a seat from “red” to “blue.” The results make it far less likely that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be able to advance a proposed abortion ban.
CALIFORNIA STATE

