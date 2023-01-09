ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.

The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Democratic lawmakers say "the voters clearly gave us a mandate"

Democrats took unprecedented power at the General Assembly on Monday with a party leader declaring that "voters clearly gave us a mandate." Top Democratic lawmakers promised to toughen gun laws and expand women's reproductive rights, establishing high stakes for this year's session. Why it matters: The opening day speeches set...
COLORADO STATE
KFOR

House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight

House Republicans on Monday adopted a rules package that will govern how the chamber operates for the next two years in a closely watched vote that came on the heels of last week’s drawn-out Speaker fight. The vote was the first legislative battle for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

House Republicans to target border crisis, IRS funding, more with new majority

(The Center Square) – Now that U.S. House Republicans have a leader in Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., they are turning their eyes toward an agenda with investigations and a few key legislative goals. McCarthy gave a window into those plans during his acceptance speech over the weekend, taking aim at the border crisis, IRS funding and education. The new Republicans' rules package included a promise to vote on those issues as well as abortion and others as part of the deal that got McCarthy the...
CoinTelegraph

Congress may be ‘ungovernable,’ but US could see crypto legislation in 2023

The United States House of Representatives finally elected a speaker last week, concluding a four-day, 15-ballot ordeal that left many wondering if political gridlock was now the new normal in the U.S., and if so, what the consequences would be. For example, were the concessions made by Republican Kevin McCarthy...
VTDigger

What to expect in a historic week in Vermont politics

Federal and state lawmakers will take the oath of office later this week, and Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to deliver his fourth inaugural address. But the real legislative work won’t start for a few more days. Read the story on VTDigger here: What to expect in a historic week in Vermont politics.
VERMONT STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Farm-immigration measure dropped from fed spending bill

As Congress feverishly worked to finalize a $1.7 trillion spending bill, Dreamers, migrant farmworkers, farmers and advocates are disappointed that immigration reforms were dropped. At least one group is blaming Republicans for wanting to complain about immigration without doing anything to fix it. The U.S. Senate on Thursday completed work on the spending bill as […] The post Farm-immigration measure dropped from fed spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Inviting a national political spotlight, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday took implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being "woke" while also calling for responsible government and bipartisanship in his annual state of the state address.Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year, and as jockeying ahead of next year's presidential contest unfolds.He didn't mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural address...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy