Final Reading: The Statehouse’s HVAC system is older than some lawmakers
Lawmakers — and one intrepid reporter — got an up-close look at the 1970s-era HVAC system that’s slated for a multimillion dollar replacement job this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: The Statehouse’s HVAC system is older than some lawmakers.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
POLITICO
The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.
The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
Carol Miller Introduces Legislation to Repeal Democrats’ 1099-K Requirements on Gig Economy Workers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – Yesterday, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) re-introduced the Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act, which would repeal an unwarranted and unfair tax hike in the American Rescue Plan. The bill has the support of 13 returning Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee. For the past...
Column: The real winner from the House fight? Mitch McConnell, the Senate's indispensable man
As the House descended into dysfunction, Mitch McConnell's stock rose as the one Republican capable of making a deal and making it stick.
House passes new rules for Congress as McCarthy clears first major test as House speaker
The House voted on a new rules package with major input from the more conservative members through the negotiations to earn Kevin McCarthy enough votes make him House speaker.
'This is not sustainable:' House committee hears grim news on energy front
(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers picked up the gavel for the first time Wednesday as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She led a roundtable discussion about what needs to change with the nation's energy policy to lower high fuel and food costs.
Democratic lawmakers say "the voters clearly gave us a mandate"
Democrats took unprecedented power at the General Assembly on Monday with a party leader declaring that "voters clearly gave us a mandate." Top Democratic lawmakers promised to toughen gun laws and expand women's reproductive rights, establishing high stakes for this year's session. Why it matters: The opening day speeches set...
KFOR
House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
House Republicans on Monday adopted a rules package that will govern how the chamber operates for the next two years in a closely watched vote that came on the heels of last week’s drawn-out Speaker fight. The vote was the first legislative battle for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
House Republicans to target border crisis, IRS funding, more with new majority
(The Center Square) – Now that U.S. House Republicans have a leader in Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., they are turning their eyes toward an agenda with investigations and a few key legislative goals. McCarthy gave a window into those plans during his acceptance speech over the weekend, taking aim at the border crisis, IRS funding and education. The new Republicans' rules package included a promise to vote on those issues as well as abortion and others as part of the deal that got McCarthy the...
CNBC
GOP-led House creates a new committee to tackle threats from China, McCarthy's first big bipartisan win
Both Republicans and Democrats in the House voted overwhelmingly to establish a new select committee to address the multifaceted threats posed by China. Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promised the panel would be serious and would be truly bipartisan, saying it was "not for somebody to go in and be viral to make some point."
The first economic plan the new GOP House proposed would raise the deficit by $100 billion
Republicans' plan to cut IRS spending would actually make the deficit worse, despite the GOP's goal to cut government outlays.
House Republicans establish new committee to 'investigate the weaponization of the federal government'
In one of their first acts since retaking control of the House of Representatives, Republicans established a new panel Tuesday that plans to investigate everything from the Justice Department’s handling of death threats against local school officials to the special counsel’s ongoing probe of former President Donald Trump.
coloradopolitics.com
House District 12 vacancy draws unusual candidate in former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs
The news that state Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Louisville, tendered her resignation from the Colorado House is not even 24 hours old but already a prominent Democrat is throwing his hat into the ring for the vacancy. Should he be selected for the vacancy, former Democratic U.S. Rep. David Skaggs would...
CoinTelegraph
Congress may be ‘ungovernable,’ but US could see crypto legislation in 2023
The United States House of Representatives finally elected a speaker last week, concluding a four-day, 15-ballot ordeal that left many wondering if political gridlock was now the new normal in the U.S., and if so, what the consequences would be. For example, were the concessions made by Republican Kevin McCarthy...
What to expect in a historic week in Vermont politics
Federal and state lawmakers will take the oath of office later this week, and Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to deliver his fourth inaugural address. But the real legislative work won’t start for a few more days. Read the story on VTDigger here: What to expect in a historic week in Vermont politics.
GOP Chair Stefanik pushes bill to rein in Biden policies fueling inflation ‘fire’
Rep. Elise Stefanik is rallying Republicans around a bill to hold the Biden administration accountable for skyrocketing inflation, which has reached record highs.
Farm-immigration measure dropped from fed spending bill
As Congress feverishly worked to finalize a $1.7 trillion spending bill, Dreamers, migrant farmworkers, farmers and advocates are disappointed that immigration reforms were dropped. At least one group is blaming Republicans for wanting to complain about immigration without doing anything to fix it. The U.S. Senate on Thursday completed work on the spending bill as […] The post Farm-immigration measure dropped from fed spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Inviting a national political spotlight, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday took implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being "woke" while also calling for responsible government and bipartisanship in his annual state of the state address.Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year, and as jockeying ahead of next year's presidential contest unfolds.He didn't mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural address...
