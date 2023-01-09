Boston College got some unfortunate news on Friday evening, as NC A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten announced on Instagram that he had a "change of plans." The record setting back then announced that he had flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech. This announcement comes on the heels of Tuten visiting Blacksburg last weekend, and the Eagles parting ways with offensive coordinator John McNulty after one season. The former OC was thanked in Tuten's original BC commitment post.

