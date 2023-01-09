ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Local DL Kendal Howard lands an offer he has been waiting on

Over the past few recruiting classes, Virginia Tech has prioritized local hotbed of talent Lord Botetourt High School. On Friday, the Hokies once again extended a scholarship offer to one of Head Coach Jamie Hareless’ pupils, this one landing in the hands of Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kendal Howard.
DALEVILLE, VA
247Sports

Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten Flips from Boston College to Virginia Tech

Boston College got some unfortunate news on Friday evening, as NC A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten announced on Instagram that he had a "change of plans." The record setting back then announced that he had flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech. This announcement comes on the heels of Tuten visiting Blacksburg last weekend, and the Eagles parting ways with offensive coordinator John McNulty after one season. The former OC was thanked in Tuten's original BC commitment post.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Ten questions for Virginia Tech assistants to answer in 2023

Virginia Tech’s 2023 roster is still under development as the coaching staff continues to evaluate possible transfer opportunities to enroll at Virginia Tech after the spring semester and while we don’t have a complete picture of how the roster will shake out, it is clear that several questions remain as the Hokies look to bounce back from a three-win season in 2022.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Syracuse.com

Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle

Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

