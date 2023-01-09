ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Jayda Cheaves Sets The Record Straight On Skin Bleaching Rumors

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392iGH_0k8gW6ST00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfR8F_0k8gW6ST00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jayda Cheaves is tired of the skin bleaching rumors, and the entrepreneur/model took to her Instagram live to set the record straight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

No Bleaching For Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves wants social media to know that the skin bleaching rumors are erroneous. While perched in a white robe, sans makeup, and getting her braids taken out, Cheaves appeared on her Instagram live to let her followers know that her skin looks lighter due to a chemical peel. “Like, I’m going to address this one more time. I got a chemical peel. My skin is still very raw. I’m still using all the creams and the stuff to, like, get rid of that first layer of dead skin. My skin is also still peeling. So, it’s going to appear to be a lot lighter because they ripped off that first layer of skin. Moving on, I’m tired of y’all asking. I got my moles removed, and I got a chemical peel,” declared Cheaves. She went on to repeat the last sentence a few times.

Although Cheaves’ explanation is very logical, social media was still not buying it. “Chemical peels don’t be making u look “A lot lighter” but do u sis that’s ur biz not ours,” wrote one user. Another user commented that this body-altering fad will catch up with the younger generation in the future. “These young girls messing with their skin, bodies, and lips will be a sight to see by the time they hit 40. Insecurity doesn’t age well.”

Whatever Miss Cheaves does with her skin is her prerogative. We just hope she doesn’t let the internet get to her.

DON’T MISS…

Jayda Cheaves Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing On A Sensual Collection That Takes Us Back To The 2000s

Happy Birthday Jayda Cheaves! 5 Times She Slayed On The ‘Gram

Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks

Comments / 0

Related
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy