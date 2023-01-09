A reverse mortgage can give older homeowners the funds they need to help cover their costs of living. While this can certainly sound like a good deal, there's a lot to consider before taking the plunge. Here's a look at how reverse mortgages work, who's eligible, and who should (and probably shouldn't) get one. Reverse mortgages, explained A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that allows you to "tap your home's equity," Kiplinger explains. Let's say you've invested a lot of money in your home through mortgage payments — either you own outright, or have paid off most of the...

24 DAYS AGO